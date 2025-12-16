The history of the Liberation War cannot be buried

On 25 March, the massacre began. Major Ziaur Rahman declared independence over the Kalurghat radio station. Stationed at the 1st East Bengal Regiment in the border area of Jessore, we were cut off from the outside world. On 29 March, we were summoned back to the cantonment. By then, four battalions of the East Bengal Regiment had rebelled. The military authorities assumed the 1st Battalion would also rebel. We returned to the cantonment late at night. On the morning of 30 March around 7:30am, the brigade commander, Brigadier Sardar Abdur Rahim Durrani, came and ordered us to be disarmed. Upon receiving this news, our soldiers spontaneously rebelled like wildfire.

They broke into the armory and seized weapons. Nearby was an Engineer Company of Punjabi soldiers. Our soldiers were the first to open fire there. The Pakistan army was prepared for the rebellion. Within 15-20 minutes, they began attacking us. At the time, my commanding officer was a Bengali, Lieutenant Colonel Rezaul Jalil. I was next. Then there was Second Lieutenant Anwar Hossain. The soldiers surrounded me and urged me to join the rebellion. I went to my commanding officer and said, “Sir, our soldiers have rebelled. What shall we do now?” He became very nervous and actually shed tears, unable to give any orders. I stepped outside, stood behind a wall, and pondered. After some reflection, I decided to join the rebellion. I was 27 years old then, unmarried, and had no reservations. I gathered the soldiers and announced that from now on, I would be the commander in this war. Nothing disorderly could be done. There was an eight-hour-long battle that day at Jessore Cantonment. We repelled five to six attacks by the enemy.

At one point, I called Second Lieutenant Anwar Hossain, who joined the rebellion. In the afternoon, he was martyred by machine gun fire. Since the rebellion was not pre-planned, we did not have enough ammunition. As supplies ran low, in the afternoon, I decided we had to leave the cantonment. We started leaving in small groups. At that time, the Pakistan army fired upon us some of our soldiers were injured or killed. Our return fire also caused casualties among the enemy.

Near Jashore Cantonment was the village of Khitibdiya. When we entered that village, thousands of people, armed with daos (large curved knives), spears and axes, embraced us shouting “Joy Bangla” and “Allahu Akbar.” They climbed trees and handed us coconuts to eat. From them, we first learned that the Liberation War had started in the country.