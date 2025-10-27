July Charter: It would not be wise to play hide and seek

Akhter Hossen: If the implementation of the July Charter is left uncertain, Bangladesh will lose the opportunity in the long term to move beyond a fascist structure. In that case, the political crisis that has developed around the July Charter now — we believe that only the full implementation of the July Charter can free us from this crisis.

Many parties have agreed on the legal basis of the July Charter. Although BNP initially did not agree, they later did. If, at the time of implementation, there is any hide and seek — if it becomes like the July proclamation and turns into a one-party charter — of course that will not be good for the nation, and there will be no immediate opportunity to overcome our crisis.

