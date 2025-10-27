July Charter: It would not be wise to play hide and seek

Your party didn’t sign the July Charter. The Consensus Commission’s term will end after 31 October. Will the NCP sign the charter during this period?
Akhter Hossen: If the Consensus Commission, within its term, prepares an order to implement the July Charter and is able to conclude the matter in a way that is consistent with the form and the demands we have put forward, then we will sign it.
Over the past year there have been certain positional overlaps between NCP and Jamaat-e-Islami on reforms and other issues. But recently your party convener Nahid Islam criticised Jamaat strongly in a Facebook post. Jamaat has protested in response. What caused this deterioration in your relationship with Jamaat?
Akhter Hossen: During talks about implementing reforms, Jamaat elevated the demands of the proportional representation (PR) in lower house to prominence. In doing so, the demand for implementing reforms was sidelined. Nahid Islam’s criticism was a reasonable response to that.
Are your relations with Jamaat back to normal?
Akhter Hossen: Among all political forces in Bangladesh that oppose fascism, we maintain mutual respect and sincerity with everyone. But that does not mean we will support anyone’s demands when those demands are not reasonable.
Now there is controversy about the process for implementing the July Charter. Many see the potential for a new crisis around it — what do you think?
Akhter Hossen: If the implementation of the July Charter is left uncertain, Bangladesh will lose the opportunity in the long term to move beyond a fascist structure. In that case, the political crisis that has developed around the July Charter now — we believe that only the full implementation of the July Charter can free us from this crisis.
Many parties have agreed on the legal basis of the July Charter. Although BNP initially did not agree, they later did. If, at the time of implementation, there is any hide and seek — if it becomes like the July proclamation and turns into a one-party charter — of course that will not be good for the nation, and there will be no immediate opportunity to overcome our crisis.
The interim government is talking about holding the parliamentary election in the first half of February. Given the current law-and-order situation and the discord among parties, how possible do you think it is to hold a fair election?
Akhter Hossen: All anti-fascist forces, including the NCP, are interested in holding a national election in February. In that case I don’t see grounds for political opposition. If law and order improve before the election is held, then it will be possible to achieve the capability to organise an acceptable election. But, to date, while there is some certainty about holding the election, there is a doubt regarding how acceptable that election will be.
What are your thoughts about an electoral alliance or understanding?
Akhter Hossen: We have not yet entered firm discussions with any party about electoral alliance. We are working to preserve our organisational distinctiveness and to grow our organisational capacity. If a coalition is needed in the national interest, we remain open to forming a political alliance with any anti-fascist political party.
So NCP could form an alliance with both BNP and Jamaat…
Akhter Hossen: If there is conformity of stance, we remain open to forming an alliance or understanding with any party. Although we have not yet had specific coalition negotiations with anyone. We are in talks with some more centrist parties. But we have not yet reached any definite decision about coalition-based politics or elections. So far we remain open to everyone.
There was talk about a possible electoral unity of nine parties including your party and the six parties of the Ganatantra Mancha. How likely is that?
Akhter Hossen: Many factors must be considered regarding an electoral alliance. We will decide whether to participate in the next election as part of a coalition by taking into account national interest, the country’s situation, and ideological and programme-centric compatibilities.
What are your expectations from whoever forms the government after the next election?
Akhter Hossen: Whoever comes to power, we expect them to properly implement the aspirations of the July uprising. We will conduct our demands and activities accordingly. Any party that comes to power, if it departs from the aspirations of the uprising, should be driven out of the power. For that reason, whoever comes to power must be diligent in realising the aspirations of the uprising.
Thank you.
Akhter Hossen: Thank you too.