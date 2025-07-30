JICA stresses on infrastructure projects like metrorail

We started cooperation with Bangladesh in 1973, just two years after independence. Since then, the JICA has extended its cooperation to various sectors including health, power, energy, agriculture, transport, education and environment. Bangladesh saw a remarkable and notable development in the last five decades. We are proud to be a part of that. Bangladesh is notable among the countries JICA supports globally.

As Bangladesh graduates from the list of least developed countries (LDCs), we are also shifting the nature of our cooperation. We are now focusing on sustainable and inclusive development in Bangladesh. Since the change in government last August, we have turned our attention to improving the environment for investment. At this moment, it is essential to enhance the environment for investment to ensure sustainable development.