“I said, let me step down”

Prothom Alo :

Touhid Hossain: Not in the sense of formal, detailed directives. Initially, our main task was to clearly communicate Bangladesh's position to the international community. But I can say that Professor Yunus also believed it was important to establish a modus operandi with India. India is a geopolitical reality. We have multidimensional relations, and it surrounds us on three sides.

The reality was that Sheikh Hasina left office, Professor Yunus assumed responsibility, but there was no warm response from India. Unlike China and several other countries, India did not immediately send a formal message welcoming Professor Yunus. That came much later. That was not entirely unexpected. Given India's close relationship with the previous government, perhaps they were taken aback. Whether they were uncertain about how to respond is something only they can answer.

From our side, we had to take the initiative to arrange the first telephone conversation between Professor Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.