'I want lion-hearted cricketers'

Habibul: I think this should not come as a condition. Yes, it should be the normal process, but it cannot be made mandatory. Suppose we asked a player for a specific performance. Not getting that, we drop him and say, “Brother, your game is not aligning with what I want from you or what our game plan is. Play in this way so that we can consider you again in the future.” …It can happen like this. However, in this case, players also have to be positive.

Let me mention an incident from my previous stint as a selector. Once we told a cricketer that in the future we would consider him only in white-ball cricket, not in red-ball cricket. So he should focus on white-ball cricket. Especially, we asked him to improve his fielding in white-ball cricket. But that cricketer did not take our words positively. Later I heard that he said many things about why he would not be taken in red-ball cricket. Selectors always want the best for players. From past experience, I can say there is no matter of personal likes or dislikes here. Saying “you are not in the team” to a cricketer is the hardest job for a selector—at least it was for me.