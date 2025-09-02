How is it possible to hold a referendum on countless reform proposals?

Prothom Alo :

Salahuddin Ahmed:

The consensus on reforms that is happening now is essentially a document of national political understanding. Whoever goes to parliament will have to implement it, and everyone will have to accept these reform proposals. The method of implementation can be worked out through discussions. But for implementation, a legitimate forum is required, and that forum is the National Parliament.

In the draft of the July National Charter that was sent to all of us on 27 July, it was stated—and the Honorable Chief Adviser also mentioned in his speech—that the proposals and recommendations prepared through discussions with the National Consensus Commission would be implemented in the next elected National Parliament. We agreed with the proposal that these reforms should be implemented within two years after the parliament is elected, and we submitted our opinions accordingly.

But on 31 July, when the second round of discussions concluded, some parties raised objections, saying that if there is no legal basis for implementing these, they would reconsider signing. At that time, our proposal was that if a call for discussions is made to find a legal mechanism for this, we will participate.

As of now, no discussion has been held on what valid legal mechanism could be created. However, in the revised draft—titled Commitment Document—there are some provisions that are actually unreasonable and unacceptable.