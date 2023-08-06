Constitution has been amended repeatedly in the interests of those in power

The constitution has both successes and failures in safeguarding the democratic rights of the people of Bangladesh. Before the international covenants on human rights were enacted, Bangladesh’s constitution included a chapter on human rights, that is, Chapter 3. Though the drafts had been prepared beforehand, two significant international covenants came into effect in 1976. Yet our constitution was enacted in 1972. In other words, I would say, our constitution is an excellent document on human rights or citizens’ rights. Yet in the same constitution there are some contradictions and ambiguity. There are some provisions that have a negative impact on democratic rights. But those were added long after the original constitution was authored.

In 1974 the Special Powers Act was enacted for the sake of repressive detention. It may be noted that in 1973 the constitution was amended (2nd Amendment) so that the parliament could pass this law. Had this amendment not been passed, it would have been easy to challenge his law in court as being contradictory to fundamental rights or democratic rights. At the same time, the provision for a state of emergency to be declared was also added to the constitution. A state of emergency entails that the law and certain fundamental rights like freedom of speech can be suspended by executive power. Our constitution hands over a blank cheque to the government in this regard. While certain fundamental rights can be encroached upon during a state of emergency, there are limits. But the manner in which this prevails in our constitution, is contrary to international law.

There are certain provisions in the constitution that work in contradiction to democratic rights. In that sense, the constitution has certain failures. But broadly speaking, it is not the constitution but our political culture that is responsible for this. Basically it is our executive -- the government, the administration or the law enforcement agencies -- that is responsible for violating fundamental rights or democratic rights.

The parliament is also responsible to an extent for the erosion of our democratic rights. Certain laws that are contrary to human rights or fundamental rights have been passed by the parliament. The latest example of this is the Digital Security Act. There has been the failure of the court in some instances too. So overall, the responsibility for not being able to protect democratic rights lies on the executive, the legislative and the judiciary.