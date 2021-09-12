'Learning recovery must be given more importance than exams'

The students have been out of the classroom for around one and a half years. Where should their lessons start from again?

We must keep in mind that educational institutions have been closed from 17 March last year. That means we have lost almost two academic years. Coronavirus broke out almost before we could start studies for the 2020 academic year. Take for example a student who was in Class 2. The student hadn't been able to even complete his initial lessons, but was automatically promoted to the next class. Even after that the student remained out of the classroom for nine months. It is the same for the student promoted from Class 5 to 6 or Class 8 to 9.

A student needs a minimum qualification to go to the next class. These students didn't get that opportunity. So even though educational institutions start on 12 September, it will take time for studies to start. And then if the government wants to hold final exams, then the time for classes will decrease further.