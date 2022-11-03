‘Education is an investment that brings democratic values, inclusion, change’

There are multiple layers around our visit. Most importantly, with BRAC we are here on a study tour. While, the study tour is hosted by BRAC, the idea is that we can see and engage with the government on a national level, district level, with faculty and researchers across the spectrum. We can engage with the people and understand the programmes from a technical point of view and see what happens in the field. We have had engagement with BRAC for quite a while now. We listen and read up about what they do, now we are seeing it in practice.

We have met with Dr Dipu Moni. She is on the high level steering committee of UNESCO and we have had several conversations. The combination of government engagement and to see the BRAC programme was what inspired our decision to dedicate this time here. We visited BRAC Bangladesh, BRAC International, BRAC University, Ayesha Abed Foundation and more. We met the deputy minister in charge of ECD (Early Childhood Development), kindergarten teachers, the BRAC team and more.