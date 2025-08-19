‘Once lived in a stilt house, carried baskets of vegetables to market and sold them with my father’

Prothom Alo :

Mabia: Very well. I now feel a greater sense of responsibility towards the family. However, I cannot claim that I shoulder a great deal of responsibility for my in-laws. I do, nonetheless, check on them at least once a day, and they also keep in touch with me. Some of them expect me to quit sport and dedicate myself solely to domestic life. They wish me to become a conventional housewife. But my husband encourages me to continue competing and to set more records. With his support, I have been able to overcome the pressure from my in-laws to retire from sports.