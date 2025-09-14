This election is truly a challenging one

Prothom Alo :

Fouzul Kabir Khan:

It’s not for me to say. That judgment belongs to the people, the service recipients. But time has been a major limitation. A year is not enough for major visible changes. Most of the time was spent fixing irregularities. Another limitation is that this government has no cheerleaders—no one out on the streets publicly supporting its work. There is silent public support, but no organised group backing. Students initially showed support, but later they formed their own political parties. The government has had to face over two hundred movements.

Still, we have been able to deliver on some fronts. From a personal standpoint, I tried to set an example. We stabilised the exchange rate. We reduced inflation. We showed that the economy can be managed through market mechanisms. There was no load-shedding this summer, unlike in the past. Electricity prices were not raised even once. We demonstrated ways to reduce procurement costs.

During my meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, the very first question was about the tunure of the government. At the time, about a year was left. They said even finalising one investment proposal takes a year. That’s why we want elections soon, so a long-term government can come in and attract investment. For example, if we now invite bids for offshore oil and gas exploration, investors will not participate. So, we are preparing all the tender documents so that the new government can call tenders immediately.