This election is truly a challenging one

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan is an adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, and the Ministry of Railways. The former power secretary, after retirement, has taught at various universities at home and abroad. He spoke to Prothom Alo about the interim government, the upcoming election, and the progress of work in his three ministries.
Prothom Alo :
It has been one year of this government. You are responsible for three major ministries. What are your reflections from this one year? In which areas do you think you have done well?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
One year is not really enough for meaningful development. Time is a major constraint. For example, in railways there is a shortage of engines and coaches. Even if we place an order today, it will take two to two-and-a-half years to arrive. In the gas sector, local production is declining. To increase output, work is underway to drill 50 wells this year and another 100 starting next year. This will take years. Even if a new gas field is discovered, processing plants and pipelines are needed before production—everything takes time, at least three years, which we don’t have. So, we aimed to prepare the ground so that the next government can implement these. We don’t want the next government to face the same crisis this one started with.
Still, in a short time, a huge backlog of power and energy bills has been cleared. Competitive tendering has been introduced, which is saving money and reducing costs. This fiscal year, subsidies have been set at Taka 370 billion—much lower than before. The previous government created corruption through laws and policies. We have annulled some of those controversial laws and policies. The power to set electricity and gas prices has been returned to BERC. Significant development usually takes four to five years.
Prothom Alo :
As a teacher, how would you grade your own work and that of the government overall?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
It’s not for me to say. That judgment belongs to the people, the service recipients. But time has been a major limitation. A year is not enough for major visible changes. Most of the time was spent fixing irregularities. Another limitation is that this government has no cheerleaders—no one out on the streets publicly supporting its work. There is silent public support, but no organised group backing. Students initially showed support, but later they formed their own political parties. The government has had to face over two hundred movements.
Still, we have been able to deliver on some fronts. From a personal standpoint, I tried to set an example. We stabilised the exchange rate. We reduced inflation. We showed that the economy can be managed through market mechanisms. There was no load-shedding this summer, unlike in the past. Electricity prices were not raised even once. We demonstrated ways to reduce procurement costs.
During my meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, the very first question was about the tunure of the government. At the time, about a year was left. They said even finalising one investment proposal takes a year. That’s why we want elections soon, so a long-term government can come in and attract investment. For example, if we now invite bids for offshore oil and gas exploration, investors will not participate. So, we are preparing all the tender documents so that the new government can call tenders immediately.
Prothom Alo :
In an article published on 8 August last year, you spoke about creating equal opportunities for all. Within seven days of taking oath, you said you hoped to submit your and your family’s wealth and tax records to the government to set an example of accountability. After you joined the government yourself, how far has that gone?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
Within 15 days of joining, I submitted my wealth statement to the Cabinet Division. All other advisers also submitted theirs. Making it public is another matter. Publishing it now could create unnecessary controversy.
At the time of handing over responsibilities, I will again submit a wealth statement. Journalists can then compare the two and see how much wealth increased or decreased in 18 months. That could be a fascinating exercise for the media.
Prothom Alo :
After the mass uprising, the word “inclusive” has been widely discussed. But even four years earlier, you saw inclusivity as the solution to overcoming divisions. In the past year, has inclusive society-building advanced, or have divisions widened?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
One aspect of inclusivity is incorporating minority communities. Recently, land was allocated by the railway for a temple—this is unprecedented. In Sitakunda hills, near Chandranath temple, a group wanted to build a mosque. This was intentional; it has never happened before. So, it was made clear such things would not be allowed—on the contrary, steps would be taken to protect. For instance, the stairs to Chandranath temple had collapsed, so local administration was instructed to repair them. That is inclusivity from a religious perspective.
Another aspect is making disadvantaged groups economically self-reliant. A rickshaw puller’s income supports at least four people. So, rickshaws cannot simply be banned overnight. Alternative livelihoods must be arranged first. That’s one reason rickshaws have not been banned.
The poor are hit hardest by inflation; rising prices weigh heavily on them. That’s why we emphasised lowering inflation, which is still trending downward. The truth is, if the cake is small, some will get more and some less after cutting. So, we are trying to make the cake bigger. Although we haven’t created much new employment, because jobs come from investment—and attracting investment is difficult for a short-term government.
Prothom Alo :
The main discussion in the country now is whether elections will be held in February. And if there is an election, will there be a place for the Awami League? There is even talk of a “core” or “purified” Awami League. What is your view on the election?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
The government believes the election will be held on schedule. Because, a long-term government is needed to boost investment and employment. We are preparing the ground for the next government. The economy had gone off track, and we have put it back on line. Now it can be managed well.
As for the Awami League’s fate, that is for the party itself and the Election Commission to decide. Awami League voters have not been disenfranchised. No one has told them they cannot vote if they support Awami League. Those in the party who are not involved in oppression or looting can contest. They can run as independents or from other parties.
Their right to vote has not been taken away. Whether the Awami League as a party can contest under its symbol is an Election Commission matter, not the government’s.
The Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has said several times this will be the best election in history. Election Commissioners have said this election will be the most risky. Do you think conditions exist for this to be the best election ever?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
This election is indeed challenging. We are trying to prepare the ground for a free, fair, and impartial election. Those who were involved in irregularities in the 2018 election have all been removed. This was done so that those now in charge know they too may be held accountable in the future. Two former Chief Election Commissioners are now in jail. The consequences are clear before everyone—this should serve as a warning. There will be no obstruction to voting, no expulsion of polling agents this time. Journalists will also be free to perform their duties.
Now a few questions about your ministries. The controversial Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act, known as the indemnity law, has been repealed. But there is debate over the contracts signed under it. Why are those contracts still being kept?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
The main reason for keeping them is that these are international contracts. Projects have been implemented with loans. Financing came not only from ADB and the World Bank, but also from major commercial banks. So, instead of cancelling, a committee is reviewing tariffs. ADB has already raised objections about this. Besides, contracts cannot simply be cancelled—there are legal issues. Only if contract terms are violated or corruption is proven in court can they be cancelled. The National Committee on the power sector is working on this, gathering evidence especially about money transactions. At the same time, if a 1,000 MW power plant contract is cancelled, alternatives must be arranged; otherwise there will be power shortages and more load-shedding.
There is a pressure on the interim government to cancel agreements for controversial power plants, including those with Adani and Rampal. But none of these contracts have been canceled or revised yet. Is there even an opportunity to cancel these agreements?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
Discussions are ongoing with Adani regarding the excess costs. Adani is trying to take the matter to arbitration. The first step in that process was a CEO-level meeting, which has already taken place. The second step is to appoint a mediator, which hasn’t happened yet.
If Adani proceeds with arbitration, we must be prepared to respond. Preparations are being made to hire experienced international lawyers for arbitration. If any legal breach occurs during cancellation, it could result in a large compensation claim.
During the previous government’s term, power plant contracts were signed through negotiations without open tenders, based on assumed costs. In the Rampal power plant, additional costs are being incurred. There are set ratios for the hiring of local and foreign workers in foreign-invested companies.
However, under the previous administration, the Investment Board’s regulations in the power sector were not enforced. Rampal hired a large number of foreign workers, who are paid five times more than local workers, increasing overall expenses. The Investment Board has now been asked to look into this.
Extra costs are also being incurred in coal procurement. Efforts are underway to correct these issues.
At the Matarbari coal power plant, the cost per unit of electricity production is Tk 8.45. Other plants should not be charging Tk 12–14 per unit. Based on Matarbari’s cost, the production costs of all coal-based power plants are being reviewed.
Prothom Alo :
There was heavy criticism of the capacity charges under the previous government—you also criticised it. But the payments haven’t decreased. A government-formed committee was supposed to review the contracts and reduce production costs, but there’s been no visible progress. Why is it taking so long?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
There is a common misconception about capacity charges. They are essentially the capital costs of power plants. These plants are built with loans, so without capacity charges, no one would invest.
In every power plant contract, two types of costs are outlined: capital cost and operating cost. So, whether electricity is produced or not, capacity charges must be paid—otherwise, the loans can’t be repaid.
That said, this is now under review. Plants that have already repaid their loans should no longer receive capacity charges.
The main problem was that many contracts were signed without competitive bidding, which allowed inflated cost estimates and led to higher capacity charges. Adani, Payra, Rampal—all of them set higher tariffs in their contracts by inflating costs. These are now being reviewed.
Another major issue is that more power plants were built than necessary, often without securing fuel supplies. These plants were built to serve business interests and to generate personal profit.
Prothom Alo :
In your view, large-scale physical infrastructure projects—especially transport infrastructure—are a particular favourite of politicians. You’ve previously criticised such projects. Since taking office, have you canceled any such projects?
Fouzul Kabir Khan: Mega projects often lack competition and are prone to corruption. Then there are complicated conditions attached, followed by implementation delays that drive up costs. That’s why we’re no longer showing excessive interest in mega projects.
However, essential projects, such as one to increase oil refining capacity, have been taken up.
We are also cancelling unnecessary projects or unnecessary components of certain projects.
For example, in the railway construction project on both ends of the Padma Bridge, an air-conditioned railway station was being built in an open field in Bhanga, Faridpur, where there are no residential areas nearby — not even Kamalapur Station has such a facility. So, the air-conditioning system has been scrapped.
In various projects, rest houses and dormitories are being removed.
In the railway sector, millions of taka are spent on feasibility studies — which are often done in-house, but the money is pocketed in collusion with contractors.
Now, these studies are being done internally without outsourcing.
Previously, international agencies worked neutrally, but now even they are becoming part of the corruption — they design conditions in such a way that only a select few can participate in tenders. We’re looking into these issues now.
The road in Mithamain, Kishoreganj, built under the previous government, has caused various problems. After assessing its feasibility, the proposed elevated road project there has been canceled.
Prothom Alo :
Will the government build two metro rail lines in Dhaka at a cost of Tk 2 trillion (200,000 crore)? That’s over Tk 3 billion (300 crore) per kilometer. After spending so much, will people be burdened with high fares?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
Japan is a major and important donor. However, this level of expenditure is not sustainable. That’s why we are in discussions with the World Bank, ADB, and other development partners.
The goal is to set terms so that more companies from Japan and other countries can compete in the metro rail construction process. Japan’s technology is good—but the costs must be reasonable. We are comparing the expenses with those in neighbouring countries like India and Thailand.
What about the chaos on the roads—old vehicles, the uncontrolled presence of battery-powered rickshaws? Road accidents are increasing by 40 per cent every year. How do you see this situation?
Fouzul Kabir Khan:
Road accidents are indeed increasing, and there are several reasons behind it.
There is also a mafia network operating within the transport sector. Most buses are imported from a single country, and these buses are not high quality. They are usable for only 5 to 10 years, while buses abroad typically last 20 to 30 years.
These expired and low-quality vehicles are causing accidents—they must be removed.
That’s why we are working to bring in higher-quality buses first. We will hold meetings with the commerce advisor to simplify imports. To reduce interest rates on financing, we’ll also meet with Bangladesh Bank and other banks.
A location has already been designated for dumping outdated buses.
However, if we suddenly remove 10,000 or 20,000 vehicles from the roads, it will create a transport crisis. On top of that, there are threats of transport strikes from operators. So, our first priority is to bring in new vehicles onto the roads.
Additionally, under a World Bank project, we are modernising the traffic signaling system. Ambulances are also being purchased to ensure that those injured in accidents can be taken to hospitals quickly.
Thank you for your time
Thank you too.