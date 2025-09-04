‘I didn’t even have money to buy eggs for my 2 children’

Prothom Alo :

Ratna:

After winning both individual and team gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Shooting in Delhi, the then general secretary of the Bangladesh Shooting Federation, Bablu Chacha, gifted me a rifle. I used that rifle to compete in the 2012 London Olympics. But after the separation, I was forced to sell it in December 2023 for Tk 220,000 to cover my children’s school fees and my own expenses. I even had to let go of my rifle for the sake of my children. Now my mother handles everything. My mother and sisters have completely taken responsibility for me and my kids. My sister, Rafia Akter, works as a cash officer at Janata Bank. Another sister, Ayesha Siddika Konka, has completed her BBA and is preparing for jobs. My youngest sister, Amina Siddika Rojoni, is doing her Honors in English at City University. I am the eldest. I don’t have any personal income right now. Of course, I worry a little about my children’s future. Still, I put my trust in Allah.