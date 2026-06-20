Success stories often overshadow the dangers of irregular migration

Hassan Imam Shaon: The state has a great deal of responsibility. That does not mean migrant workers have no responsibility; they also need to seek information and understand the risks. But my question is: how much are the state, civil society organisations, and NGOs doing to ensure that accurate information reaches workers, their families, and their communities? How many campaigns or awareness-raising activities have been conducted at the community level so far?

The government tells people not to migrate irregularly. But that alone is not enough. Across the world, both documented and undocumented migration continue to take place and will continue to do so. The challenge is to reduce irregular migration and show people the right way by establishing legal pathways with European worker-receiving countries.

Europe remains a major attraction. I do not have the exact figures, but there are perhaps near about 1 million Bangladeshis living there. When so many Bangladeshis are earning a livelihood in Europe, it naturally creates aspirations among others. Therefore, the Bangladeshi government should create more legal pathways for migration.

If you look at government data, most workers are still being sent to Middle Eastern countries, with some going to Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore. However, some of these markets are either limited or facing challenges. Since overseas employment and remittances are so important to Bangladesh, people will continue seeking opportunities abroad. The real question is whether enough is being done to ensure that this migration takes place through safe and legal channels.

I believe that the government still has a lot to do in this regard. How many awareness campaigns have been conducted in the districts from which irregular migration to Europe is most common? How effectively have people been informed? Some NGOs, including large organisations like BRAC, and UN agencies like IOM and ILO are working on the reintegration of EU returnee migrants, often with support from the European union and other development partners, helping returnees rebuild their lives.

However, when I worked for an NGO, I once told a senior European Commission official that reintegration alone would not stop irregular migration. Awareness and prevention efforts must also be strengthened.