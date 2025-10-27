We won't fight for India against Pakistan, nor for Pakistan against India

What is your analysis of the ongoing conflict with Pakistan?
Mufti Qani: Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has the policy to work for and towards peace. No one can allege, Afghanistan’s soil has been used against other countries in the last four years. The second key policy point is to maintain a positive relationship with not just China or Russia but with all including America, European Union etc (and) even with Pakistan as we are Muslim countries. We have many things in common. But there are forces who do not want us to have a positive relationship. Interest groups interfere in our matters and create problems…
Like recent bombings…
Mufti Qani: Yes. This is a frequent problem and they are not willing to resolve it diplomatically. After a point it became obligatory for us to protect our integrity and sovereignty. We had to conduct retaliatory operations because they targeted us first, we taught them a lesson; yet we appeal for dialogue and diplomacy.
Prothom Alo :
But Pakistan repeatedly alleged that your government has backed the TTP in the border areas. What have you got to say about that?
Mufti Qani: It is absolutely wrong. It is a propaganda. Tell me something – when the Islamic Emirate was not here…four years ago…what was TTP doing (then) in Pakistan? And what about Pakistani operations – in hundreds – conducted in the agency areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? What about the infliction of pain on those communities? If you do not give justice, people will retaliate after a point. This is not our issue but their issue.
There are many problems in Pakistan. The issue of law and order, the Baluchistan problem or the Pashtoon issue – now they are bringing fresh issues on the table to divert people’s attention. Secondly, their fights with India or Iran stops and issues get somewhat resolved but it continues with Afghanistan. Why? The answer is there are certain groups in Pakistan who fetch agendas from outside and work for the benefit of external forces. The general leadership or the people are not initiating this, but a group inside Pakistan.
Who are these people?
Mufti Qani: I cannot take names.
Prothom Alo :
Who are external forces – America?
Mufti Qani: Whatever… could be America, could be Britain… we want peace and business to flourish. The issue of TTP is for them to decide, we have no connection.
Prothom Alo :
Whether it is the leadership of the Islamic Emirate or Taliban in general, for a long time Pakistan provided them with shelter and support. In the last few weeks, they have started shaking hands with Indians. They didn’t like it and has changed position. How do you respond?
Mufti Qani: This is entirely wrong. We want relationships with all. For 20 years America, NATO, and the European Union have been our enemies. But even with them we would like to have a relationship. We fought the Russians and have a relationship. We have many differences with even Hindustan (India) but we do not fight. That is our foreign policy. We do not fight with one for the other. We don't fight Pakistan for Hindustan and vice versa.
But they have deep rivalry…
Mufti Qani: That is their problem, not ours. TTP is Pakistan’s issue, not ours…
Prothom Alo :
But in South Asian politics if you are with one, then you may not be with the other; there is an unwritten law, especially if you are from the region…
Mufti Qani: We do not accept this thought.
Prothom Alo :
For many hundred years, outsiders, whether from Europe, America or other countries, have been coming and trying to make a permanent base in Afghanistan…what is the reason you think?
Mufti Qani: Allamah Iqbal has a poem – Afghanistan is the heart of Asia. It is geo-strategically a very important country. Then there are various mineral resources which have not been touched. Thirdly, there are many military exchanges now in the world. In that context, America wants to stay close to Russia, Russia wants to be here and China as well. But they know Afghanistan will finally not accept outsiders. Historically many have come but they could not stay here.
Prothom Alo :
Perhaps that is why there is a complete unanimity among Afghans that they will not accept a recent American proposal to set up a base here again?
Mufti Qani: Yes…complete unanimity that we are not ready to part with the tiniest land parcel of Afghanistan. We welcome all to have diplomatic relations but resist aggression.
In the 19th century, the Great Game unfolded here, when many countries were interested about Afghanistan. Do you think that there is a chance of another Great Game in the form of proxy wars as we see two blocks talking intensely about Afghanistan – the China-led block and the US-led one…
Mufti Qani: We have to ensure that we emerge as a self-sufficient nation-state who is not dependent on others. That will address the issue.
Prothom Alo :
What is the size of the Taliban security forces – in numbers?
Mufti Qani: We have about 150,000 Taliban soldiers, 200,000 Afghan Police and then there is Intelligence. Altogether, there could be around 400,000 to 450,000 personnel.
Prothom Alo :
You have removed the previously appointed people from Afghan Police and recruited new faces from the Taliban rank and file. Now in the last one week I found they are super trained to deal with people like me – foreigners – as in they are very polite, firm and disciplined. How did you manage to convert a huge group so quickly to a disciplined force?
Mufti Qani: This is very wrong to say that we have removed all. People in the field or anyone of importance and understanding of the system have not been removed. Regarding discipline in the forces, we have worked hard to ensure that they are trained properly so that they can deal with situations calmly and in a polite manner. We designed courses for the forces and the new Mujahideen soldiers.sirahuaa
Have you given them extensive training?
Mufti Qani: Of course. In the last year we have given training to 110,000 boys. Short and long-term courses, introduced bridge courses to make them understand about the functioning of the system. It was done in Afghanistan and even outside Afghanistan.
Prothom Alo :
Outside Afghanistan…where?
Mufti Qani: Russia, China…our honourable minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has very clearly said that everyone will have to behave according to the Islamic practices and according to the practices of the police.
Prothom Alo :
Will you be saying that this is the biggest difference between Taliban 1.0 and Taliban 2.0 that this is a way more disciplined force than the previous one?
Mufti Qani: This is an important difference. We have an educated force.
Prothom Alo :
Will the fight with Pakistan escalate?
Mufti Qani: As I said, our objective is to settle issues through diplomacy and dialogue. Other interlocutors like Saudi or Qatar also said so, but no one knows what Pakistan wants.
But will it escalate or calm down?
Mufti Qani: Diplomatic relations will improve.
Prothom Alo :
Is there a threat from Daesh in Afghanistan?
Mufti Qani: In the last four years – starting from the beginning – we have managed to completely destroy their bases, centres (of Daesh). If they can do anything they will be doing it from outside. Moreover, those elements will not be homegrown ones, but they will be outsiders as we have witnessed in the past. If Daesh is doing anything here then they are doing it from Pakistan or some other country. We know for sure that Pakistan’s soil has been used to trigger unrest here. An Afghan – whichever community he belongs to – is never involved.
Prothom Alo :
You mean Daesh is using Pakistan’s soil to mount attacks against you?
Mufti Qani: Yes. We appeal to the Pakistan government to stop anti-Afghanistan elements from using their land. They have not listened.