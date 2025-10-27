We won't fight for India against Pakistan, nor for Pakistan against India

Prothom Alo :

But Pakistan repeatedly alleged that your government has backed the TTP in the border areas. What have you got to say about that?

Mufti Qani: It is absolutely wrong. It is a propaganda. Tell me something – when the Islamic Emirate was not here…four years ago…what was TTP doing (then) in Pakistan? And what about Pakistani operations – in hundreds – conducted in the agency areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? What about the infliction of pain on those communities? If you do not give justice, people will retaliate after a point. This is not our issue but their issue.

There are many problems in Pakistan. The issue of law and order, the Baluchistan problem or the Pashtoon issue – now they are bringing fresh issues on the table to divert people’s attention. Secondly, their fights with India or Iran stops and issues get somewhat resolved but it continues with Afghanistan. Why? The answer is there are certain groups in Pakistan who fetch agendas from outside and work for the benefit of external forces. The general leadership or the people are not initiating this, but a group inside Pakistan.