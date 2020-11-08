'No political crisis in the country, it is in BNP'

None of our party members was involved in the Sylhet MC College incident or in Noakhali. The persons involved were hoodlums. Awami League has been in power for a stretch of 12 years and so many opportunists try to use the party name to carry out their misdeeds. This happens in all developing countries. They have no posts in our party. It is our party policy to take action against organisational and legal action against anyone indulging in such crime, no matter from which party they may come. Stern action is being taken against anyone committing misdeeds in the name of politics. We have sent directives to the grassroots to send a list of all those who are using the party name in their own personal interests. A preliminary list has already been drawn up.