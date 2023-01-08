People cannot keep confidence in the state and the law

That is happening for certain. After all, communal attacks shouldn't be happening in Bangladesh. My question is, when people have been living together for so long in the same village, same area, same locality, same neighbourhood, they have been mixing with each other, why do communal attacks take place? I feel there is some sort of instigation. There is definitely politics and greed or else such incidents are totally unexpected. After the incidents, within a few days things are back to normal, everything carries on as before. I think if we remain socially alert, such incidents can certainly be prevented.

As for clothes, this too is basically targeting girls. You have to dress this way, you can't dress that way -- this is a strategy to control women. Not too long ago a women was harassed at a railway station because of the way she was dressed. And the aggressor was a woman herself. Why did that happen? The perpetrator felt she could easily carry out the attack in front of everything. The fact that people are taking the law into their own hands or are able to take the law into their own hands, reflects intolerance. They think only they are right. When people lose confidence ­in the law in the state and even in themselves, they then take the law into their own hands and lean towards an outward manifestation of religion.