'Payments had to be made at every desk of the city corporation'

Relocating stray dogs, closing markets within 8:00pm, every day, removing cables hanging above the streets, the drive against battery-powered rickshaws, to mention a few. Did you move away from these because these were planned properly?

Some issues will be given priority at various times. Relocating the stray dogs is an ongoing process. We are discussing the matter with various NGO's. Simply relocating the digs will hardly curb their number. There are about stray 48,000 dogs in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). It will take 480 days even if we move 100 dogs per day. We have restarted the dog sterilisation programme. However, the stray animals cannot remain on the streets if we want to make Dhaka a modern city.

And the people who have made a mess of the overhead cables, realised that there is no scopes to keep the cables above ground anymore.

The drive against the battery-powered rickshaws is also going on. We need the help of the police in this case. Many of the rickshaw pullers have applied to convert their motorised rickshaws into non-motorised ones. About 27,000 rickshaws have been modified in this way. We will definitely take stern action against those who have not registered yet.

We have issued a public notice to close the shops within 8:00pm. We are requesting the business associations to follow the public notice whenever we meet with them. We will be tougher if necessary. Every city has a time limit. Some cities close at 6:00pm, some at 8:00pm. We have made our appeal accordingly.