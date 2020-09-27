Interview

‘People’s health awareness can reduce COVID-19 transmission’

MA Faiz, professor of medicine and former principal of Dhaka Medical College, had also been the director general of the health directorate. In an interview with Prothom Alo, he talks about the fear of another wave of coronavirus, what is to be done and the existing competence and limitations of the country’s health system.

There is a prediction of a second wave of coronavirus this winter. Commenting on the apprehensions in this regard, professor MA Faiz said that during the winter months of November-January in Bangladesh, temperatures fall below 10˚Celsius for a few weeks. All sorts of respiratory diseases crop up in winter. We still don’t have much flu vaccine coverage for older people here. Most homes don’t have temperature regulating systems. People live in cramped accommodations with less ventilation. These are high risk conditions for the transmission of coronavirus.

Also in winter, due to the cold, less attention is paid to cleanliness. People wash their hands less. And if physical distancing is not maintained, respiratory diseases may increase, the professor pointed out. He said that the COVID-19 cases can’t be separated out unless there is testing, but the testing facilities in the country are not adequate.