'Effective altruism' is about finding the most effective ways to help others

Peter Singer: My line of thought is about our responsibility for helping people in extreme poverty. We're talking about people who have money. After meeting their basic needs, they still have money to spend on luxuries. I wrote an article in the context of the Bangladesh War of Liberation, called Famine, Affluence and Morality. I wrote it in 1971. It was published in 1972. I started off with the fact that there were 9 million refugees from what was then East Pakistan who had fled across the border into India. India was struggling to meet that enormous need for food, shelter and sanitation.

I was at that time a graduate student at the University of Oxford, studying philosophy, and particularly ethics. I started thinking about what my ethical responsibilities were in this situation.

So I came up with this example, which has become quite famous. It is about walking past a shallow pond in which a small child has fallen, and the child is in danger of drowning. There's nobody else around the pond. You can save the child, but you will ruin your shoes and have to replace them. Would it be wrong of you to ignore the child and walk past the pond because you didn't want to spend money on a new pair of shoes? Obviously, people would say that would be a terrible thing to do.

But I argued that, in the situation of the refugees in India, most people in the affluent world were not doing anything about it. And even though the refugees were far away and you couldn't actually see them in front of you, it was ethically a similar situation. For a modest sum of money, you could quite possibly save a life and certainly contribute, together with others, to saving many lives. And that was what we ought to do.

That article got reprinted many times. A lot of students read it, and a lot of professors used it in their classes. Some decades later, some students decided that they wanted to found an organisation that would try to make this idea better known. They did some research on how big the differences might be between the best use of your money to help people and just an average kind of use of your money. So the emphasis was on quantification and assessment, using evidence to determine where you should put your money.