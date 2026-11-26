Martin Mattsson : There are three steps. First, a neural network scans high-resolution satellite images for kilns. We combine its results with earlier kiln maps, and a person then checks every kiln in the imagery, recording its technology (zigzag or fixed-chimney) and whether it operated that season, from signs such as smoke and drying bricks. We then trained another machine learning algorithm to tell the difference between an active and closed kiln from lower-resolution imagery that is updated more frequently. Using this lower-resolution imagery, we update the map with information about which kilns are active every season. So the current tracker is based on which kilns were active in the 2025/26 brick kiln season.

Second, we estimate each kiln’s emissions from how much coal kilns of its type burn, based on our survey of kiln managers, and from field measurements in South Asia of the pollution released per unit of coal. An air quality model then traces where the pollution travels during the brick season. Third, we combine the resulting pollution with population maps and standard estimates of how fine-particle exposure raises mortality to calculate a health harm score for each individual kiln.

The health estimates are modelled, not measured. The largest uncertainty is how much a kiln emits: few studies have measured kiln emissions, and their results differ substantially. The total number of deaths caused by kilns is therefore uncertain. The ranking of kilns is more reliable, because the same assumptions apply to every kiln and the differences between kilns come from location and technology, which we observe well. One limitation is that we assume all kilns of one technology emit the same amount, so a badly run kiln, or one burning dirtier fuel, may do more harm than the tracker shows.