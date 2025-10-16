Why would we resort to election engineering?

Prothom Alo :
After 35 years, elections are being held for RUCSU, hall unions, and student representatives to the Senate. How are the preparations? What is the overall situation?
Saleh Hasan Naqib: The Election Commission is primarily responsible for organising the election. On behalf of the university administration, we have held a series of meetings to provide maximum support. We have planned extensively. Considering all the details, the preparations are quite solid.
Prothom Alo: After taking office as Vice-Chancellor, you aimed to hold the RUCSU election within five months. Why couldn’t that commitment be fulfilled?
Saleh Hasan Naqib: First, I think a clarification is needed here. My promise wasn’t made to the students; it was a commitment I made to myself. From my previous experiences, I’ve felt that RUCSU elections should be held regularly. So when the opportunity came, I wanted to get it done within six months. But due to the overall situation at Rajshahi University, various events, and numerous obstacles, I couldn’t do it. That said, we are now at the very doorstep. Better late than never.
You mentioned that you felt strongly about holding the RUCSU election. Why?
Saleh Hasan Naqib: I’ve seen the state of student politics in universities over the past few decades. It had taken a seriously unhealthy turn. To restore a healthy environment, we must initiate accountability and the practice of democratic values. To do that, student unions are essential.
What kind of security measures are in place for the election?
Saleh Hasan Naqib: There are two aspects to security. One is the practical reality, and the other is what should ideally be in place. From an idealistic point of view, the national focus and discussion around student union elections indicate a non-ideal situation. Because, just like summer vacations are a regular part of university life, student union elections should also be a routine event. But since campuses haven't been functioning in a healthy manner for a long time, this has now turned into a major issue.
We've held numerous meetings regarding security. Letters have been sent to the police, intelligence agencies, RAB, BGB, and the army. My hope is that the election can be completed with minimal engagement from law enforcement. If that happens, it will be a major success for us. However, members of the law enforcement agencies will provide a three-tiered security arrangement. That said, we want students, teachers, staff, and administrators to come together and conduct the election smoothly.
As for the involvement of local political actors from outside the campus—that's beyond our jurisdiction. However, we have asked law enforcement agencies to monitor those areas. Problems can arise from any direction.
You mentioned holding RUCSU elections regularly. Will you announce it as a calendar event? The Senate has been inactive for a long time—will it be made functional?
Saleh Hasan Naqib: I am here for a short term, so decisions regarding the long term should be made by those who will come after me. However, I would be very happy if the elections continue to take place regularly.
Many candidates have expressed concerns about election engineering. What is your response?
Saleh Hasan Naqib: One of the core elements that a state is built upon is social capital. Unfortunately, we have lost that. But we want to face this challenge head-on. We want to eliminate the atmosphere of distrust. Why would we even think of engineering the election? We are doing everything in our power to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.
We’re seeing that candidates are making many promises. After the election, the winners will likely come to you for help in fulfilling them. How much of that do you think can realistically be implemented within a year?
Saleh Hasan Naqib: Candidates are indeed making many promises. Of those, we will work with them on whatever is within our capacity.