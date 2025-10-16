Why would we resort to election engineering?

Prothom Alo :

Saleh Hasan Naqib: There are two aspects to security. One is the practical reality, and the other is what should ideally be in place. From an idealistic point of view, the national focus and discussion around student union elections indicate a non-ideal situation. Because, just like summer vacations are a regular part of university life, student union elections should also be a routine event. But since campuses haven't been functioning in a healthy manner for a long time, this has now turned into a major issue.

We've held numerous meetings regarding security. Letters have been sent to the police, intelligence agencies, RAB, BGB, and the army. My hope is that the election can be completed with minimal engagement from law enforcement. If that happens, it will be a major success for us. However, members of the law enforcement agencies will provide a three-tiered security arrangement. That said, we want students, teachers, staff, and administrators to come together and conduct the election smoothly.

As for the involvement of local political actors from outside the campus—that's beyond our jurisdiction. However, we have asked law enforcement agencies to monitor those areas. Problems can arise from any direction.