“You won’t find another country as beautiful as ours”

Anisul Hoque :

Do you have any special memories of teachers like Zainul Abedin or Quamrul Hassan?

Rafiqun Nabi: Absolutely—my strongest memory is of Quamrul Hassan. At the time, I knew no other artists by name—only Quamrul Hassan.

In eighth grade, we unexpectedly received a book—part of a government “gift” or “grant.” It was full of black-and-white illustrations, and each image was credited to Quamrul. My teacher emphasised: “These illustrations are by Quamrul Hassan—he’s a great artist.” That was how I first learned his name.

There was the Kochikachar Mela, run by Dadahbhai (Rokunuzzaman Khan), who happened to be my neighbour. I had never been involved with Kochikachar Mela before. But one day, Dadabhai said, “Submit a drawing.” I was in eighth grade at the time. He said, “Submit something—we’re having an art competition.” So I did, and the artwork ended up winning a prize.

A date was set for the award ceremony. I heard that the artist Qamrul Hassan would be attending. Naturally, I was thrilled! In my mind, I had a very fixed image of what an artist looked like—thick glasses, a wrinkled panjabi, thin and frail.

So I was sitting inside this hall. It was just one small room at The Daily Ittefaq office—used by the Kochikachar Mela group. Dadabhai was rushing about, saying, “The chief guest will be here any minute!” Then he ran out.

A little while later, he returned with a man who looked exactly how I had imagined—frail and bony. They seated him on the stage as the chief guest. I looked at him in amazement, thinking, “So this is the great artist?”

About five minutes later, a stocky man with a flat nose walked in. Everyone immediately stood up. So did I—just like I had earlier. Then I saw that he was taken up to the stage and seated next to the man who had arrived earlier.

Then Dadabhai stood up and announced, “Everyone, please welcome our chief guest today—Quamrul Bhai, Quamrul Hassan, our renowned artist,” and so on.

I was shocked—this incredibly smart and confident-looking man was Quamrul Hassan!