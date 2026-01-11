If 'No' wins in the referendum, fascism will return

Prothom Alo :

Prothom Alo: On 12 February, a referendum will be held alongside the national parliamentary election. This will be the first time in Bangladesh that these two votes are being held together. People generally understand that a parliamentary election brings about a change of power, but the concept of a referendum is not clear to many. We would like to know your views on the importance and significance of this referendum.

Monir Haider: First of all, no referendum has been held in the country since 1991. That means there has been no referendum in the past 35 years. Many of today’s voters have never seen one. For a large segment of voters, this is therefore something entirely new.

There are differences between a referendum and other types of elections. In parliamentary elections there are candidates. Even in presidential elections in the past, there were candidates. Local government elections also have candidates. But a referendum has no candidates. A referendum seeks to determine whether voters support or oppose a particular issue. In other words, it is a way of gauging public opinion on a specific matter.

Over the past 54 years, we have not achieved the democratic state system we aspired to. During this period, the country experienced 16 years of fascist rule. By ending that fascist rule through the July uprising, the people pledged to bring about a fundamental transformation of the state system.

To realise this aspiration, the “July National Charter 2025” has been drafted based on the recommendations of the reform commissions, essentially outlining a roadmap for the future. Through this referendum, these reforms will be approved by exercising the people’s “constituent power,” so that no future government can ignore this public aspiration.

This referendum includes a number of reform proposals, including constitutional reforms. In simple terms, this referendum is about deciding whether we want to return to a fascist system or not.