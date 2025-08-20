No plan to join politics

Sharmin Ahmad: Various non-political organisations arranged programmes to mark Tajuddin Ahmad’s centenary, although it should have been observed officially by the state. For Tajuddin Ahmad was a national leader beyond party affiliation, who, during a most difficult time, led the Liberation War with skill and ensured victory.

Be that as it may, on 26 July the ‘Centre for Tajuddin Ahmad Research and Activism’ (Sitara) organised a publication launch, documentary screening, awards ceremony and cultural event at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of the Bangla Academy, attended by around 500 guests.

Members of the convening committee, Dr. Kamal Hossain and Moeedul Hasan, unveiled two books published by Sitara for the centenary, ‘Shotoborshe Sangsapptak’ (Centennial celebration of Tajuddin Ahmad) and ‘Muktir Konthoshor’ (Voices of Liberation). The first is written by both established and emerging writers; the second was a compilation of Tajuddin Ahmad’s speeches, statements and declarations from January 1971 to January 1972.

At the event, committee members Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque, freedom fighter Kamal Siddiqui and Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem, together with others, presented honours in six categories, freedom fighters, the July uprising, writers, cultural activists, educational institutions and eminent individuals.

On 28 July, under the initiative of Afsana Begum, Director of the National Book Centre, a nationwide essay-writing competition was held for students and library readers. Speaking as chief guest, Moeedul Hasan remarked, "Without Tajuddin, we would not have attained independence."

On 30 July, the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Dhaka, under the Tajuddin Ahmad Memorial Trust, organised the Tajuddin Ahmad Memorial Lecture 2025 at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, delivered by Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Azam.

On 23 July, the Liberation War Museum hosted a commemorative discussion where Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star, was the keynote speaker. That same day, the organisation Kaler Dhoni held a remembrance event at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (World Literature Centre), chaired by Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury.

What I found particularly encouraging was the large turnout of young people at these events. The fact that so many young participants came to mark Tajuddin Ahmad’s birth anniversary is of special significance.

At the Bangla Academy event, we honoured freedom fighters as well as those injured in the July uprising. Our aim was to convey that no one is an adversary of another, ‘The Liberation War is a banyan tree and the July uprising is but one of its branches.’

This was a remark once made to me by the distinguished Tangail poet and freedom fighter Bulbul Khan Mahbub. At the event, those involved in the July movement said they had drawn inspiration from the Liberation War and the veteran freedom fighters praised the courage of these young activists. Such a rare occasion of unity and harmony moved many people present.