No plan to join politics

You came to Dhaka, stayed here for more than one month, what did you see and what did you understand?
Sharmin Ahmad: I came to Dhaka last October, again in January and most recently in July. Compared with last October, I observed that a great deal of anxiety, debate and frustration has emerged among people. The law and order situation is not satisfactory. People are uncertain about the direction in which the country is heading and what lies ahead of them.
Prothom Alo :
But compared with the past 15 years, have there not been changes?
Sharmin Ahmad: It ought to be better compared with 15 years ago, but it should certainly not be worse. In some respects, things have deteriorated. For that, the 15 years can be held responsible, as state institutions had been dismantled. However, people must now be provided with the right leadership to overcome that situation. After the independence of the United States, amidst widespread public expectations, the government was not producing particularly hopeful results. Disorder and unrest prevailed everywhere. Newspapers were filled with rumours and the media voiced harsh criticism of the government.
At that time, the second President of the United States, John Adams (1735–1826), sought through new laws to shut down newspapers critical of the government and his Federalist party. His Vice President, Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826), protested, declaring that curtailing freedom of speech and of the press was unconstitutional and contrary to the ideals and principles of their independence.
Later, as President, Jefferson repealed the Alien and Sedition Acts, which had enabled such closures. The way Jefferson firmly defended principle or the precedent set by the first President, George Washington, who despite immense popularity declined a third term in office to prevent the excessive concentration of power, such leadership is not to be found in Bangladesh today. Yet that was precisely the expectation because we won our Liberation War through committed and principled leadership.
Unfortunately, in the 54 years since Bangladesh's independence, I have not seen such unwavering and resolute behavior from those who have risen to power, where the democratic ideals inspired by the Liberation War—equality, social justice, and human dignity—have been placed above narrow personal interests or party agendas.
A major purpose of your visit this time was the birth centenary celebrations of Tajuddin Ahmad. What events were held, and how did they go?
Sharmin Ahmad: Various non-political organisations arranged programmes to mark Tajuddin Ahmad’s centenary, although it should have been observed officially by the state. For Tajuddin Ahmad was a national leader beyond party affiliation, who, during a most difficult time, led the Liberation War with skill and ensured victory.
Be that as it may, on 26 July the ‘Centre for Tajuddin Ahmad Research and Activism’ (Sitara) organised a publication launch, documentary screening, awards ceremony and cultural event at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of the Bangla Academy, attended by around 500 guests.
Members of the convening committee, Dr. Kamal Hossain and Moeedul Hasan, unveiled two books published by Sitara for the centenary, ‘Shotoborshe Sangsapptak’ (Centennial celebration of Tajuddin Ahmad) and ‘Muktir Konthoshor’ (Voices of Liberation). The first is written by both established and emerging writers; the second was a compilation of Tajuddin Ahmad’s speeches, statements and declarations from January 1971 to January 1972.
At the event, committee members Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque, freedom fighter Kamal Siddiqui and Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem, together with others, presented honours in six categories, freedom fighters, the July uprising, writers, cultural activists, educational institutions and eminent individuals.
On 28 July, under the initiative of Afsana Begum, Director of the National Book Centre, a nationwide essay-writing competition was held for students and library readers. Speaking as chief guest, Moeedul Hasan remarked, "Without Tajuddin, we would not have attained independence."
On 30 July, the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Dhaka, under the Tajuddin Ahmad Memorial Trust, organised the Tajuddin Ahmad Memorial Lecture 2025 at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, delivered by Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Azam.
On 23 July, the Liberation War Museum hosted a commemorative discussion where Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star, was the keynote speaker. That same day, the organisation Kaler Dhoni held a remembrance event at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (World Literature Centre), chaired by Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury.
What I found particularly encouraging was the large turnout of young people at these events. The fact that so many young participants came to mark Tajuddin Ahmad’s birth anniversary is of special significance.
At the Bangla Academy event, we honoured freedom fighters as well as those injured in the July uprising. Our aim was to convey that no one is an adversary of another, ‘The Liberation War is a banyan tree and the July uprising is but one of its branches.’
This was a remark once made to me by the distinguished Tangail poet and freedom fighter Bulbul Khan Mahbub. At the event, those involved in the July movement said they had drawn inspiration from the Liberation War and the veteran freedom fighters praised the courage of these young activists. Such a rare occasion of unity and harmony moved many people present.
Prothom Alo :
Did you invite political parties to your event?
Sharmin Ahmad: Yes, we invited many political parties. Except for Gono Forum President Mofizul Islam Khan Kamal and a few of his colleagues, no other political party leaders attended. In truth, we have not yet risen above narrow partisanship. Tajuddin Ahmad was a leader of the nation. When he led the Liberation War, was it solely on behalf of the Awami League? No, he led this people’s struggle on behalf of the nation. It would have demonstrated respect for history, if political leaders had attended.
You are working with students and teachers. What are their thoughts about the country? Do they have an interest in the Liberation War?
Sharmin Ahmad: I observe much interest among the youth. They want to learn. However, rather than simply believing what others tell them, they undertake their own research. I find that very encouraging.
When you convey a message of unity, do young people accept it?
Sharmin Ahmad: Yes, young people do not wish to see division. They seek peace and justice. Even when we assisted those injured in the July uprising, we found that they did not harbour hatred against their attackers, nor did they speak of revenge. Many of them told me that even if they remain disabled for life, so long as the people of the country are safe and justice prevails, they will find great solace.
You and your brother, Sohel Taj, went to meet the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus. Why and what was discussed?
Sharmin Ahmad: I am an adviser to Sitara (the organisation). On behalf of Sitara, I contacted the Chief Adviser’s office to invite Professor Yunus to the centenary celebration of Tajuddin Ahmad. After receiving a positive response, I went with Sohel Taj and Sitara’s President, Aftab. Professor Yunus received us with great warmth. Normally, such meetings last 20 to 30 minutes, but our discussion continued for about an hour.
Prothom Alo :
What did you say to Professor Yunus?
Sharmin Ahmad: I raised four main points with him. Firstly, the need to ensure justice, as the current state of law, order and justice is very poor and many innocent people are suffering from cases and harassment. Secondly, I requested proper medical treatment, rehabilitation and livelihood opportunities for those injured in the July movement. Thirdly, I said that the Liberation War must be placed above all politics, as it is the very foundation of our national identity. Neutral individuals must be engaged in research to preserve history and the Liberation War period must be included across curricula and all relevant areas.
Sohel Taj had already presented these points regarding the preservation of Liberation War history in his three-point demand to Professor Yunus last November. The fourth issue I raised was the urgent need for fundamental reform of Bangladesh’s education system. Professor Yunus listened attentively and said, ‘You are absolutely right.’
Prothom Alo :
Prothom Alo: After your meeting with Professor Yunus, some people are saying that you may take responsibility for the reorganised Awami League (whose activities have been banned).
Sharmin Ahmad: If I had had political ambitions, I would have entered politics 20 to 25 years ago. I had that opportunity. But my life has been devoted to teaching and that is where I find satisfaction.
Prothom Alo: So, you are saying that you don’t have any plan of entering politics?
Sharmin Ahmad: I have no such thoughts and neither does Sohel Taj.
Prothom Alo :
Some people say the Awami League will face the same fate as the Muslim League. What is your view?
Sharmin Ahmad: The Muslim League disappeared because it became disconnected from the people and turned into the tool of ruling class arrogant, landlords and the then ruling elite of West Pakistan. It was in that context that the Awami League rose. At that time, the Awami League was a liberal and progressive political party, rooted in the soil and people at the grassroots. Whether today’s Awami League faces the same fate as the Muslim League depends on whether it remains rigid in claiming, ‘We have committed no wrong; it is all a conspiracy against us,’ or whether it chooses to undergo self-reflection and purification. On the other hand, if a new political party emerges that is prudent, liberal and progressive and sets a strong example of sacrifice, honesty and transparency, then not only the Awami League but all political parties will face intense competition.
Prothom Alo :
Do you see any signs of such a party being formed?
Sharmin Ahmad: At present, I do not. However, I remain hopeful that the situation may change in the future.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Sharmin Ahmad: Thanks also to Prothom Alo.