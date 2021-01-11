‘The academic calendar could be changed’

It is difficult to say when and how we will be freed from this pandemic. After the closure of educational institutions for almost a year, policymakers are still undecided on how to settle the health and life risks and the loss of education in this unwarranted situation.

However, it is understood that the government is giving importance to bring students back to the normal routine by organising public examinations for secondary and higher secondary levels. These tests are scheduled to be held mid-2021. It is also being considered to bring other level students gradually back to the schools.

The main prerequisite for examinations and bringing students back to school safely, is to ensure the health and safety guidelines. In the school, both the teachers and students must wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing. Simply issuing directives from the centre is not enough. Each school needs to make a plan based on their own circumstances.

After the consideration of the school’s needs, a working group has to be formed in every upazila with the education officer, the local government, and education-related NGOs. We also need to ensure the financial support for this task.