'Air pollution won't decrease with just a snap of the fingers'

I feel the environment department has a vital role to play. The city corporation or RAJUK or WASA are responsible for digging up roads and construction. The city corporation is responsible for waste disposal. BRTA and the police are responsible for vehicular movement on the roads. There are mega projects underway. The time of these projects are being extended repeatedly. This creates huge pollution. The local government ministry must look into this along with other agencies. RAJUK is planning the city anew, and they must see if there are plans for playing grounds, lakes, schools. So many ministries, departments and authorities are responsible. If everyone carried out their responsibilities properly, air pollution would automatically drop. Also, there must be coordination among everyone. One agency digs up a road, a few days later another agency digs it up again. If there was coordination, this could have been done at the same time. All these are government agencies. Those carrying out these tasks can think about this. After all, they and their children are also breathing this air. They are being harmed too. Everyone is being harmed.