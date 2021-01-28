University autonomy now in name not in practice: Syed Manzoorul Islam

We notice rivalry among the university teachers. It is not only party politics but also grouping. Allegations of politicisation in the recruitment have also been raised. How to come out of this?

This is very unfortunate. The main task of teachers is education and research, but as their freedom of expression is recognised, historically they led the intellectual movement, they have taken a strong position against injustice, extremism and communalism. The role of teachers in the liberation war has inspired the people and many teachers have sacrificed their lives.

So the society hopes they would be active in favour of peoples' rights and democracy. But these activities can never reflect party politics.

Their position will be taken to question if they are divided into groups and sub-groups, and if there is party influence in academic activities including recruitment.

Individuals, institutions and the political parties have to think simultaneously to come out of this situation. In the way the universities are being run, if a teacher is a follower of the opposition or plays neutral role and takes the position of opposition, he or she is treated negatively in comparison to pro-ruling party teachers.

The universities, especially those who run the administration, cannot play neutral role even if they want too, or else they will get into the bad books of the ruling party.

Political parties want to use teachers in the interest of the party by keeping them as members of the parties' front organisations.

I think, if the political parties accept the truth that education has a culture as well as politics, which is pro-people, liberal, prospering, which motivates students to be accountable to the society and people, which destroys party politics, they must respect the autonomy of the universities.

The universities will be rid of the shackles of party politics if vice chancellors, teachers and officials are recruited on merit.