One BCS can be completed in a year if independence given

Mobasser Monem: Even before these demands arose, the new commission had already identified the areas in need of reform and began taking action. I believe the demands are reasonable. However, it is disappointing that the Public Administration Reform Commission made recommendations without consulting us. Their report had procedural flaws. Interestingly, many of the reforms they proposed were already being implemented by us.

For instance:

We had already set a calendar to complete each BCS cycle within a year.

We reduced the application fee from 700 to 200 taka (only 50 taka for candidates with special privileges).

To prevent question leaks, we shifted printing from the government BG Press to our own secured printing system.

There hasn’t been a single question leak in the past year. These efforts show that the PSC is committed to reform. We are actively working to implement any necessary reforms in step with the times.