'There are also people who are saying, stay for 5 years, 10 years, 50 years'

Muhammad Yunus: We are not. We are interim government. We are not; they did. Nobody defined how long we should be there. It’s our decision. How long we should be there.

But we are we have understanding that we have three tasks to perform. One’s the reform, another’s a trial, the last one is election. So, we are going to the reform agenda. This is a big agenda. Yes. Because if you just hold in an election. Same all stuff will happen again. Under different name, different pictures and so on. We need to form.

If you just hold the election, same repetition everything because the laws, rules, procedures is remain the same. So, one of the demands for the population led by the students is to reform. So make sure all the roots are taken up uprooted. So you have a different kind of structures so that this thing cannot come back. All the roots where roads, where fascism kept grips in, block them so that they cannot come in. So that is our agenda. It’s a big agenda. Then, the trial of the all the perpetrators of all the things which is a long procedure. So we have to set up a special court to do the trial and show the net result what’s coming out. Visible result coming out of the court system that is they’re being punished. Third one is the election. So, we have to go through all these three processes, not just one. In Nepal, they’re just holding the election.