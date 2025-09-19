We don’t consider RUCSU as a political ladder

Prothom Alo :

Among your two fellow former women coordinators, one was a victim of cyberbullying. Out of fear of such bullying, they did not run in the election. After the July movement and after becoming a candidate, have you faced cyberbullying or similar harassment?

Tasin Khan: After the July uprising, I stepped aside. I didn’t really get involved with any such organisation. I kept myself away and returned to my own work.

Because I didn’t come forward publicly, I didn’t really have to deal with cyberbullying or other forms of harassment. But now, there is a concern that I too might face such cyberattacks.