We don’t consider RUCSU as a political ladder

You first collected the nomination form as an independent candidate. Why did you need a panel afterwards?
Tasin Khan: There wasn’t really a need to announce a panel—I had declared my candidacy with the intention of contesting alone. But the most surprising thing is, while the major student organisations on this campus struggled to field a full panel, many people came forward to stand beside me. When I saw that the most promising candidates for the specialised posts under RUCSU came to join me, we gathered the courage to announce a panel.
Among your two fellow former women coordinators, one was a victim of cyberbullying. Out of fear of such bullying, they did not run in the election. After the July movement and after becoming a candidate, have you faced cyberbullying or similar harassment?
Tasin Khan: After the July uprising, I stepped aside. I didn’t really get involved with any such organisation. I kept myself away and returned to my own work.
Because I didn’t come forward publicly, I didn’t really have to deal with cyberbullying or other forms of harassment. But now, there is a concern that I too might face such cyberattacks.
Say something about cyberbullying. What is the atmosphere like on campus?
Tasin Khan: Only a small number of women (26) are contesting for RUCSU—this is very disappointing. In the six women’s halls, 39 seats are going uncontested. For some posts, no candidates were found. This failure lies with the administration. After 35 years, there is finally a RUCSU election, yet so few women are participating. We have security concerns. We want an anti-cyberbullying cell. But the administration has not taken such steps yet. A five-member anti-cyberbullying committee has been formed, but no work from it is visible—it is just an inactive committee.
What diversity is there in your panel? Why should people vote for you?
Tasin Khan: Our panel includes organisers, poets and writers, indigenous students, Sanatani (Hindu) students—everyone. We don’t want this university to be known as the campus of the Dal (Chhatra Dal) , League (Chhatra League, now banned), or Shibir (Chhatra Shibir). We want it to be known as the campus of Rajshahi University students. Based on our work, thoughts, and manifesto for the campus, we are hopeful about the election.
What is your expectation from the female voters?
Tasin Khan: When I decided to run for VP, I heard many things—for example, that Rajshahi University will never accept a woman in the top position; that women are the worst enemies of other women, and so on. But I believe there is something called sisterhood in our society, and we will see that in the RUCSU election.
Tell us about 2024 and 1971.
Tasin Khan: To set up ’24 and ’71 as opposites, or to even ask such a question, is to give it validity, I think. ’71 is our identity. We became Bangladeshis in ’71. There cannot be any question about it. ’71 and ’24 are linked in the same chain, tied by the same thread. There is no conflict to be created here. To repeatedly bring up this question or relate the two in a confrontational way is to give it legitimacy. To pit ’71 against ’24 is, I believe, to harm ourselves as a nation—to insult ourselves.
Who will be your panel’s “vote bank”?
Tasin Khan: The biggest vote bank for our panel is the conscious students—those who think about RUCSU, the campus, the education system, and their own condition. The more conscious students there are, the more votes we will get.
What will your manifesto prioritise?
Tasin Khan: If we win, we will have one year. Within the powers that RUCSU grants us, we will work to improve the campus in an academic sense overall. That is what we will reflect in our manifesto.
How hopeful are you about winning?
Tasin Khan: We are contesting only to win. We are fully confident of victory.
If you lose, will politics end for you?
Tasin Khan: Neither I nor anyone on my panel has the intention of pursuing politics in the future or joining national politics. We will continue to work for this campus. We do not consider RUCSU as a political ladder.
