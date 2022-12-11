Solution must be searched within the constitutional framework

A clash ensued in front of BNP office centering the rally venue followed by police raid. Could these incidents have been averted?
Yes. But police did not go to action at first on 7 December. Both lanes of the road was blocked as BNP men thronged the area. Police asked them to clear the road but BNP men did not comply and started to hurl brickbats at the law enforcers. Allegations are there that crude bombs were hurled at police from BNP office. Some police men who were separated from the others were attacked by BNP men. This led to clashes and casualties of both BNP men and police. Police later conducted a raid in the BNP office and arrested its leaders and activists.
Police later arrested many BNP leaders and activists from different parts of the city. Detective Branch of police detained BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas at 3:00 in the night. It was done to prevent them from joining the party rally. They were even framed in a case 11 hours after their detention.
This is unwarranted. But the opposition leaders and activists were detained and harassed by all previous governments. Seven thousand people were detained from Dhaka when Awami League general secretary Abdul Jalil announced a trump card (in April 2004). Many central leaders of then opposition Awami League were arrested in false cases.
Seven BNP lawmakers have announced resignation from the House. Will that intensify the existing political crisis?
It is their party’s internal decision. They were elected as party candidates and resigned as per the party’s decision. I don’t think this decision has anything to do with the electoral politics.
There is no instance of fair election held under a partisan government in the history of Bangladesh. What is the way out?
This is of course a political failure. This began when military ruler Ziaur Rahman came to power after 1975. He amended constitution and laws as per his own need. He even issued indemnity ordinance to block trial of Bangabandhu’s killing. Ershad too continued that.
Can the political impasse that has emerged in the country be resolved through dialogue, or a conflict is inevitable?
The government does not hold election, rather the Election Commission does. The EC has enough power at its disposal. The crisis will be resolved if the EC can apply its power and the administration helps it. The solution has to be found out from the constitution. Why would not our EC succeed if TN Seshan could in India? Justice Abdur Rouf tried to intervene in Magura by-polls but he did not succeed. He had to leave Magura. But the current EC has shown its power in Gaibandha by-polls by suspending the election. Unelected persons should not do anything. When you are speaking of dialogue, you have to remember that prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2013 came up with a proposal of dialogue but was snubbed uncourteously.
How would an election be held given the way ruling Awami League and main opposition BNP is faced off now? Will there be another election like in 2014 and 2018? Will holding such an election help doing away with political crisis?
The country cannot run without an election. According to our constitution people haver the sovereign power. There is no alternative to polls to elect representatives of the people. The EC can be given charges of home ministry, public administration and so on during the election. They would do whatever needed to hold a fair election. The office bearers would have to understand the constitutional power of the EC.
The ruling party has already begun electoral campaign. They are even taking administrative advantage. On the contrary, the opposition party is facing obstacles in even holding political rallies. How can electoral environment be ensured if such situation continues?
All parties are running electoral campaign. BNP or Ganatantra Macha’s leaders are criticizing the government. That is in a way political campaign.
Foreign diplomats and development partners have been speaking up about Bangladesh’s political crisis, human rights abuse and electoral system. Do our political parties resort to foreign diplomats with their complaints when in opposition and oppose such action when in power. How do you see this matter?
I think we ourselves have to find solutions to our political problems. The foreign powers have no chance to interfere here. All must abide by Vienna Convention. Diplomats of the countries that are speaking up about our internal politics cannot do that India. India does not allow it. Not only political leaders, but many civil society members are also seen getting close to foreign diplomats. No matter who are in power, this practice is not healthy. Ruling party and opposition can hold dialogue about any problem. This practice can stop interference of foreigners.
