Solution must be searched within the constitutional framework

The government does not hold election, rather the Election Commission does. The EC has enough power at its disposal. The crisis will be resolved if the EC can apply its power and the administration helps it. The solution has to be found out from the constitution. Why would not our EC succeed if TN Seshan could in India? Justice Abdur Rouf tried to intervene in Magura by-polls but he did not succeed. He had to leave Magura. But the current EC has shown its power in Gaibandha by-polls by suspending the election. Unelected persons should not do anything. When you are speaking of dialogue, you have to remember that prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2013 came up with a proposal of dialogue but was snubbed uncourteously.