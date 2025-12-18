Bangladeshi migrants not in good shape

Prothom Alo :

Around 10.4 million Bangladeshi migrants have gone abroad for work. But many of them have returned. So there is no accurate data as to how many migrants are working abroad at the moment.

You know, migrants are playing a very important role in the economy of the country. They are working very hard to earn money. However, our migrants are not in good shape as I have been noticing this since 2006, I can say that many of our migrants remain vulnerable and unprotected. A separate ministry has been established, many acts and rules have been formulated, but there is no change in exploitation. Every year, our migrants drown in the Mediterranean Sea or they are dying in the forests of Africa and Europe in search of safer and better opportunities.

The government has no accurate data as to how many migrants have been languishing in the jails at different countries or how many migrants have been undergoing treatment at the hospitals. How many are victims of trafficking. Good governance in the migration sector is still missing. So I can say that our migrants are not in good condition.