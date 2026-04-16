We look for fullest cooperation from democratic political parties with differing views

It has been almost two months since the BNP government took office. How do you view the government’s start?
Mahdi Amin: First of all, I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh, who have placed their trust in the BNP. With an overwhelming mandate from the people and over two-thirds of the seats, BNP has been entrusted with governing the state today. After quite a long time, people from all walks of life have been able to vote, and a representative government is in power. Naturally, people have high expectations from the government. Our Honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is tirelessly working to meet those expectations.
Prothom Alo :
Has there been any visible progress in the country in the past two months?
Mahdi Amin: Since the elected government took office, law and order have improved significantly. Law and good governance have been established. Human rights and freedom of speech have been ensured. With this achievement as our foundation, we aim to ensure the protection and improvement of the fate of every person in Bangladesh.
People are now more empowered than before because we had a free, fair, and credible election reflecting public aspiration. A government empowered by the people has, as its primary responsibility, the protection and safety of the people and maintaining law and order.
Do you see any challenges?
Mahdi Amin: Challenges will always exist. However, we prefer to see challenges as opportunities to fulfill our commitment to the people. When the government is sincere and responsible, and when the head of government is deeply involved in grassroots activities, there is confidence that together, we can achieve our goals, Inshallah.
Prothom Alo :
You talk about a six-month or 180-day plan. What are the priorities in those plans?
Mahdi Amin: Every citizen, regardless of religion, colour, position, or politics, deserves prosperity and self-reliance. We want to provide security so that every person can live well and in peace with their family. That's our priority.
The plans outlined in the BNP's electoral manifesto and the primary promises have been acted upon as directed by the Honourable Prime Minister with the launch of a 180-day programme. Family card initiatives have started, stipends for Imams, Muezzins, and religious leaders have been introduced, and farmer card distribution has already begun from 14 April. Substantial work is ongoing in education, employment, and health sectors. From canal excavation to tree planting, work is being undertaken in every sector to fulfill electoral promises.
Every ministry is required to achieve specific targets within the 180-day period, and regular meetings are held across the ministries where the prime minister is present. This sincerity and determination in fulfilling promises, these spontaneous and unprecedented initiatives represent a major cultural shift in Bangladesh's politics.
Commodity prices are on the rise. What are your thoughts on price control?
Mahdi Amin: Controlling commodity prices is a major priority in achieving our macroeconomic goals. Naturally, individuals across the country should live more prosperously in their socio-economic systems with their families and relatives. We need to ensure that basic necessities like food, clothing, housing, education, and healthcare are more accessible. Just recently, the holy month of Ramadan ended. Despite challenging global and domestic economic situations, it was possible to control commodity prices better than the previous years. Despite liquidity shortages, the import of food and essentials continued, so there wasn't an internal market crisis, and inflation was controlled.
Despite oil prices rising globally due to the Middle East war, oil prices in Bangladesh remained comparatively stable. Under the Prime Minister's directives, alternative sources for oil are being explored, and international negotiations are highly prioritised. For the first time in almost 18 years, there was no worker unrest during Eid-ul-Fitr. It was ensured through coordinated discussions with workers, management, and stakeholders, and necessary banking support, every worker received their wages, bonuses, and other benefits before Eid.
Prothom Alo :
More than two-thirds of Bangladesh’s population is young. Considering the demographic dividend, we are far ahead. Around 20,00,000 youths are entering the labour market every year. Employment was one of the main demands of the July movement. What is your government’s plan for youth employment?
Mahdi Amin: We can capitalise on the demographic dividend when we empower young people regardless of gender or demographics, and when we can develop them as honest, skilled, and competent individuals. A government priority is to create synergy between industries and academia and facilitate the private sector. Efforts are underway to integrate vocational education into mainstream education. There are efforts to make the next generation of young people skilled at their work. We have many public infrastructures that are not fully functional, and some unused facilities such as various BSCICs, economic zones, EPZs, and high-tech parks, and we plan to link them locally to create employment through industry and trade expansion.
Expatriates' welfare and overseas welfare ministry was established during the tenure of Khaleda Zia. Only the BNP has a tradition of implementing separate schemes and welfare initiatives for expatriates. Our goal is to ensure language education for individuals going to different countries systematically. Additionally, the qualifications or skills they possess should be aligned with the workforce demand of the foreign countries.
On a national level, we need to significantly increase labour migration. From a country like Bangladesh with a vast population, only about 10,00,000 people go overseas for work annually. We aim to raise this number to 20,00,000 per year. We wish to include the necessary technical and language training in our education system. Hence, along with Bengali and English, we prioritise third-language learning, for instance, Arabic for the Middle Eastern labour market, and also French, Italian, or German for Europe. Regional languages like Japanese, Chinese, or Korean are essential for Asia.
We want to establish language learning opportunities from Bangladesh for all the countries where we have employment opportunities. Over 50 per cent of our population is female, but they comprise less than 10 per cent of those going abroad. By creating policies that prepare them as skilled workers, women can become a significant part of this outgoing workforce. Our nurses, with proper training, and if we promote many as caregivers, can match the demand for foreign jobs. Aligning our educational system with job demands and embassies helping with demand and supply, many employment opportunities for women will open abroad.
Do you have any plans for young people who wish to become entrepreneurs?
Mahdi Amin: For college and university students who want to grow as entrepreneurs, we intend to provide them with seed funding and grants. Our main goal is to create employment opportunities for young people in both public and private sectors. We aim to train them so they can enhance their capabilities as entrepreneurs. Many want to enter business but don't have access to adequate funding.
We're working on making loan assistance easier and commercialising the best ideas from colleges and universities, especially for young people and women. Our aim is to build future generations who are honest, skilled, and capable. The state's policies will support them. Many youths engage in freelancing and work in the IT sector, but PayPal is not available in our country. We are already communicating to introduce PayPal and more such foreign transaction mediums.
Prothom Alo :
India is our neighbouring country, with the largest shared border. India's involvement always remains prominent in our politics and culture, whether in support or opposition. What is your government's perspective on Bangladesh-India relations?
Mahdi Amin: We desire a relationship where equality and fairness prevail. Democratic government policies are the same for all countries, not just specific ones. The BNP’s electoral slogan was "Bangladesh First," meaning our priority is Bangladesh's interest, sovereignty, and empowerment of its people. Inspired by this philosophy, we want to create links and people-to-people ties in education, health, mobility, and culture with countries including India.
At the same time, we wish to enhance bilateral and multilateral trade, investment, and mutual collaboration. Among SAARC countries, we can build stronger relationships initiated during the time of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman. As an independent and sovereign nation, our rights must be upheld. We want foreign policy based on equality and fairness, ensuring our rightful share of water, and avoiding the loss of life at the borders.
Hence, a nationalist government doesn't believe in subservient foreign policy. As an independent, sovereign, and valued nation, Bangladesh aims to build friendly relations with every country, with utmost sincerity, empathy, and cooperation. However, Bangladesh's interests and people's aspirations must always be protected above all.
What is your government's stance on media freedom and journalists' rights?
Mahdi Amin: During the 16-year fascist regime, there were numerous cases of enforced disappearances, killings, assaults, lawsuits, and unprecedented human rights violations. As the political party most affected by human rights violations, with many members martyred and disappeared, the BNP seeks justice for every murder. During previous BNP governments, we saw during Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman’s time, when he inherited a state structure, all newspapers except four were closed. He removed those barriers and allowed all newspapers to be published again.
During the time of the party leader Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh registered the highest number of newspapers and TV channels but without any politicisation. During BNP's previous tenure from 2001 to 2006, cartoons satirising then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia or the current prime minister were published in newspapers. Yet, no journalist was ever arrested for it, nor was any media outlet shut down. Hence, media freedom is a point of pride for BNP.
Current BNP government prioritises ensuring media freedom while holding on to that pride. You've seen how, with two-thirds of the mandate, elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is being slandered and vilified on social media by a particular group also targeting the interior minister along with others, spreading lies and acting improperly. Yet, no one’s freedom of speech has been stripped away.
Such unprecedented magnanimity and tolerance from a ruling government highlight our democratic beauty and coexistence. Regarding journalists detained during the interim government period, I’d say that those who are guilty will be tried. The law will take its course, and legal discipline will be established. However, if any innocent person remains, they will get their deserved status—it's our expectation.
Discussions on reforms have become the main topic in political circles recently. You involved in formulating the BNP manifesto. So I would like to ask you: what is the BNP’s position on reform issues?
Mahdi Amin: Historically, the BNP has been a promoter and implementer of reforms. All major national reforms in Bangladesh occurred during Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman or Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s tenure. Upholding this reformist tradition, party leader Khaleda Zia outlined "Vision 2030" in 2016. In 2022, then-acting Chairman Tarique Rahman formulated the "27-Point" agenda, and a final "31-Point" agenda was crafted in 2023, which still contains fundamental bases for reforms.
Everything we discuss today is covered in that "31-Point" agenda from the BNP. Then we reached the ‘July Charter’, which was based on consensus among all democratic political parties. To the extent that it was based on consensus, and with BNP’s agreement and signature—including notes of dissent—in that July Charter, we are firmly committed to implementing the signed document.
From the country's commitments to the promises made by the BNP to the people for which they voted, everyone, from the highest levels of government, is committed to fulfilling it entirely. However, issues where there was no discussion or consensus, have no legal basis, or are unviable or unrealistic, cannot be imposed. The national parliament exists to decide on nationally important contentious matters after a rational discussion, debate, and analysis.
What are your aspirations for building the Bangladesh of tomorrow?
Mahdi Amin: In our country, we desire the maximum cooperation from democratic political parties, no matter their differing views or approaches. We hope to work together to push the country forward. We want to establish a political culture where there may be party and ideological differences, but on matters of national interest, people's welfare, and Bangladesh's sovereignty, everyone is united. Ultimately, we are all Bangladesh. During the fascist regime of almost 15 years, many lost their lives, disappeared, were murdered, or were maimed. Establishing a democratic Bangladesh can somewhat repay their sacrifice.
Once a truly democratic Bangladesh emerges, society will have accountability and transparency, the rights and freedoms of ordinary people will be secured. On this journey, with the overwhelming mandate from the people, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the BNP government will establish justice, freedom of expression, and the rule of law, ensuring human rights for every individual. We will establish that development, which solves people's problems and changes destinies. Together we will build an irresistible Bangladesh—an eagerly desired Bangladesh, the Bangladesh of the people's expectations.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Mahdi Amin: Thanks to you and the readers of Prothom Alo.