"I'm worried over rise of right-wing forces in politics"

Around this time last year, the student movement had taken over the streets. On 5 August, the autocratic government fell. What has the BNP learned from the July mass uprising?

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

For the BNP, this lesson is not new. People of this region have been fighting against ruling classes since the Mughal and British eras. And for the past 15–16 years, we have been leading the movement against fascists.

Let me say something I’ve repeated many times — in public rallies too — that without the active involvement of the youth, this movement cannot succeed. I’m sure you remember. Later, when the quota reform movement began and students stepped forward, some people asked why we didn’t join then. We didn’t directly join the quota movement for valid reasons — because students could have questioned why we were getting involved. That’s happened before. So instead, we supported them. We instructed our student wing, the Chhatra Dal, to take part in the movement — and they did. That gave it momentum. At that time, we were in communication with student leaders, and even our party chairman (Tarique Rahman) was in touch.

Later, when the movement shifted toward anti-government protests, we were in constant communication. All our top leaders had been arrested. Only Abbas Bhai (Mirza Abbas) and I were still outside. I held daily press conferences at our Gulshan office and consistently said that we must be part of this movement. Every day, the leaders who remained active took part in protests. We were leading the movement against the Awami League.