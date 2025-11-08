Investing in girls’ education is the path to an economically strong, socially just Bangladesh.

Zakia Sharmin: The British Council Bangladesh works on higher education reform, transnational education, strengthening the capacity of public and private universities, student exchanges and scholarships with the UK, and alumni networks. One of our key priorities is women’s empowerment and ensuring gender equality in higher education.

Although girls often achieve outstanding academic results, they face structural discrimination and biases when advancing in leadership and careers. To overcome this reality, joint efforts by the government, universities, donors, and partners like us are needed.

Our global programme “Going Global Partnerships” is an important platform for fostering equity and inclusion in higher education. Within this, the “Gender Equity Partnership Grant” is particularly significant. In Bangladesh, two projects are currently running under this initiative:

One project involves the University of Dhaka’s International Business Department and the University of Salford, UK, working together to remove barriers to women’s leadership in higher education.

Another project involves Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) and the University of Greenwich, UK, studying the social and structural factors that influence the careers of female doctors in the health sector.

In addition, our Women in STEM scholarships have created targeted opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In the last three years, 11 Bangladeshi women have received this scholarship to study in the UK. Likewise, women’s participation in Commonwealth and GREAT scholarships is increasing. To date, more than 2,000 Bangladeshi students have received Commonwealth scholarships, with women making up the majority in recent years.

These initiatives not only expand women’s access to higher education but also help build future female leadership.