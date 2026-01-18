It's wrong for the government to campaign for one side in the referendum

Prothom Alo :

Shahdeen Malik: If we look at it from a very narrow, court-centric perspective, then it has to be said that two major things have been done in the courts. First, work has begun on establishing a separate secretariat as part of the separation of the judiciary. Second, the judges appointed three months ago were appointed in accordance with the law. These are two positive developments. Beyond that, this government has promulgated more than a hundred ordinances, many of which are seriously flawed.

When we talk about the justice system, everyone concerned needs to be included in that understanding. We lawyers tend to think in terms of how much our own interests have been protected, or how much benefit judges have received. For lawyers, the number of cases has increased; arrangements have been made for appointing judges; initiatives have been taken to establish a separate secretariat, although this cannot be done in a single day and is a time-consuming process. These are positive steps.

But the justice system exists to deliver justice to litigants, and yet we do not think about the suffering and hardship of those seeking justice. Most litigants are poor or from lower-income backgrounds. Very little has been done to support them. Some initiatives have been taken to expand legal aid programmes, but the suffering of litigants has not been alleviated.