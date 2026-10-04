‘Such incidents will happen again if we cower in fear’

Mahrukh Mohiuddin: Very simple. During the publication process for any book by UPL, the manuscript is reviewed, the information is verified and the work is edited as thoroughly as possible. We regularly turn down many manuscripts for publication. So, whatever we publish is based on several key principles: 1. the originality of the manuscript and the accuracy of the information and data presented, 2. the importance of the author, 3. the importance of the work to its target or intended readers and 4. its market potential.

However, if we are satisfied with the first three criteria, we are often willing to compromise on the fourth. You will notice that many books published by UPL have very limited market potential. But whenever we believe that a particular work is important for preserving our nation’s history or for building a repository of knowledge and information to be passed down from one generation to another, we publish it with care even if its commercial prospects are limited.

In many cases, the authors also support us in this effort. It is because of this overall process that UPL stands by every book it publishes. In many cases, we have faced the displeasure of those in power because of books we have published. As a result, our other books have also suffered commercially. But we have never deviated from this publishing policy.

Even in the present circumstances, we have continued to regularly promote The Unfinished Memoirs and books on the Liberation War. In a different context, we have also published research-based books on the Farakka Barrage and books critical of neoliberal economics based on their academic merit. We have promoted those books regularly as well.