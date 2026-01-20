A woman in leadership doesn't have to change and become like a man

That's another great question. These are issues we still deal with in Britain and our western universities. It's not as if it's a resolved problem. Some people think it is fixed, that the woman problem is fixed, but it is far from fixed. We still have gender pay gap. We still have glass ceilings. We still don't have the full representation of women in the private sector, in leading companies at the percentage that we populate the world, which is 50 per cent. So we see that still.

I have to always remind people that the work is not done for women representation even though it is very clear through the pipeline from schools, universities, it is fifty-fifty, it attenuates as it goes through. And we look at where those points of loss are -- we call it the leaky pipe -- where these women are dropping out.

We can't avoid the fact that, at a time when one's career is being established, it often coincides with the time if you want to have a family, have children. That is still a challenge for society to grapple with and it still largely -- not always -- falls on the women to do that. So these are still issues that have to be resolved. It can only be resolved if we are more equitable in our thinking around jobs, being more flexible to allow women to have that time and still come back rather than saying, "if you've gone, you've gone."

If you've trained somebody for years and they've gone to have a family and they want to spend four days a week with their family and one day at work, I would sooner have her for one day than no days. Having her amazing training, why would I not be more flexible for her even come in half a day? That's better than no days. This is talent that we could be using. So more flexibility is needed at the employers end.

Also, we do a lot of women's gathering, women's talks, women's empowerment, and I often say, enough! Men now need to come into the room and learn about what they need to do. The women have done enough and now it's the men who have to join the party. The men have to realise what their responsibility is in this journey. They need to be advocates and champions in the workplace for having that flexibility and supporting their wife or partner in terms of that family phase.

So those are some of the things we are still dealing with and this will be very common here as well. There is progress, but it is slow. I believe the quotas can be really problematic. We've never gone down that route in the university or largely in Britain. You just have to work harder to find the women, because one thing I have observed in my career, women are just less visible. So when people are thinking about who would be good for this job, it's very easy to remember the men because men are very visible. Women don't tend to put themselves forward as much. Or they are not just around because they are doing these other roles. So you just have to work a little harder. It is up to the people in leadership to say, we are really going to find the women out there. You just have to work a little harder to find them.