BNP has no concerns about rebel candidates

Mahdi Amin: Tarique Rahman has said that candidates will be selected based on their acceptability within the party and their connection with the people. As part of that, those who have sacrificed and struggled in the democratic journey will be given importance.

In a democratic process, it is natural that a political party will have multiple aspirants. BNP does not want to impose nominations from the top. BNP is conducting internal surveys to assess who has how much acceptability and public involvement within the party. It may take some time to complete all the processes and announce the candidates. We hope that candidates will be announced in all constituencies at the right time, in line with the election schedule.

The fact that there are many aspirants in many constituencies also reflects BNP’s organisational strength. Many in leadership positions think that getting a nomination from the party is a form of recognition. For many, it is an expression of their organisational capability.

Therefore, many leaders feel that they might receive that recognition from the party. However, once the party’s nominations are announced, we believe all divisions and differences will break down, competition will be set aside, and they will work for the party.

BNP’s politics stands on the statement of martyred president Ziaur Rahman: “The party is bigger than the individual, and the country is bigger than the party.”

During the Awami League’s rule, despite greed, fear, attacks, and lawsuits, BNP remained united. We believe that after the announcement of nominations, everyone will work together following the party’s instructions in the greater national interest while holding on to that unity.