Facing culture of fear a big challenge for journalism: Nurul Kabir

Prothom Alo marks its 24th anniversary on 4 November. In this context New Age editor and Editor Council's vice president Nurul Kabir and Bonik Barta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud speak about the past, present and future challenges of the news media in Bangladesh. Sohrab Hassan and Rafsan Galib took the interview

Sohrab Hassan

What challenges does Bangladesh's news media face?

Currently, the democratic scope required to express thoughts in a free and independent manner are being obstructed. This regime has created an environment of fear through political, legal and administrative systems. They have been able to control the news media and the freedom of expression of the citizens as much as possible. Under the circumstances, even if the editorial policy of a newspaper or media is fearless, it is very difficult to implement. We also see many attempts made to create financial obstacles. That may be either by increasing the price of paper or obstructing the flow of government and private sector advertisements.

During the emergency of 2007-08, there were no government advertisements for our newspaper while private companies also refrained from giving us advertisements for many days. I launched a weekly named 'Budbar' for two years. I had to spend about Tk 5 million, but got only Tk 26,000 from advertisements. Everyone had said that the newspaper was good, but they will not be able to do business if they advertised there. That prevails.

In such an environment, even a democratic-minded newspaper has to survived as a tame news outlet. There is no use of a snake surviving without its eyes and fangs. We have to face the challenge of providing people with news amid adversities placed by the government and the administration in front of us.

Moreover, a skilled workforce is a big problem in journalism. The habit of serious study by journalists has been ruined. How will journalists collect information from various sources of power and bring the powerful quarters under the accountability if they are not are not skilled and cannot ask sharp questions? At the same time, the courage of youth which is very vital for journalism, has diminished. The news media is also facing intellectual challenges as well. Ccourageous youths have decreased, but that was important for journalism. As a result the news media has to face a challenge.

There are innumerable newspapers and dozens of private television channels in the country now. The government is trying to tout this as the freedom of press.

News media is like a surgeon's knife.  The surgeon's knife saves human lives while that of a criminals robs their lives. The government often uses the news media through its own people to legitimise misrule. The loyal intellectuals of the government dominate everywhere. As a result, there is no reason to think that the existence of myriads of televisions and newspapers guarantees freedom of expression.

There are many laws regarding news media in Bangladesh. Which is the most dangerous one and why?

Directly there are scores of laws. But the Digital Security Act comes into discussion mostly as the gravest one. Every state has some strategic information that must be kept secret for the public welfare. We want that security. But let us look at reality. The people who could not secure the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank, those who were responsible for the glitch, were not arrested or interrogated. But the provisions of this law are often being used against the journalists. These are the results of an inherent undemocratic and arrogant mindset and activities of the lawmakers and administration of the ruling class of the country. There is no other way than having ethical stance and unity to face this law. I do not think negotiations with the government or giving some statements will be enough to salvage the news media of Bangladesh from such an undemocratic structure. This is generally related to the democratic transformation of the state.

The government has recently declared 29 establishments as critical information infrastructure. As protests were made, the government said the work of journalists would not be hindered. What do you think?

When a state and its administration think the citizens as stupid I feel insulted as a citizen. They did it through DSA where it is said journalists cannot enter several establishments. For example, I think the people should be informed who are loan defaulters of billions of taka. Rather than searching every bank one should go to Bangladesh Bank for the information. The government is saying, journalists are restricted there. I am saying that the door of many public organisations had been closed for journalists to collect public welfare related information even before framing rules under the DSA.

It is alleged the whole news media is run under self-censorship.

Let me give an example. I feel proud to say that there is no one compromising in the newspaper that I edit, no one writes there with the agenda of any certain political party. They never lacked in courage. But recently I notice a lack of courage in them. They know if they face any trouble for journalism, their editor will protect them at the cost of his life. But now they think before the news reaches the editor, any oppressive state agency can arrest them or any criminal ruling party activist can abduct. The editor cannot save them from the initial torture they will face. Such thoughts are logical. Such thinking emerged over the last 10 years. Even during the elected Awami regime of 2008 such thoughts did not exist within the newspersons. When a government does not ascend to power through a proper election with public participation, it has to survive through an oppressive system. Then the free and independent news media becomes an obstacle for them. So, the culture of fear is used.

Aren't the stakeholders also responsible for this plight of the media? We saw them registering protests even during the military regime. Now, why is that role not being played?

I often say, the freedom of newspapers is not only required for the news media or its workers. When any threat looms over the news media it affects the whole population. The people are deprived from important information. As a result, its stakeholders are not only media owners, news workers and journalists' unions. Readers, viewers, the democratic, political, social and cultural organisations and those who want democratic transformation of the society and state are also stakeholders.

As a result, protecting the commitment related to journalism and the news media, does not depend on us only. The people must understand, this is also their problem too.

As an editor how much freedom are you enjoying? Can you write fearlessly?

I can, as I am accustomed to taking risks. For this reason our newspaper is also harmed in many ways. Our owner also incurs losses. There is much talk about the importance of newspapers being commercially profitable and becoming free from the dependence of government advertisements.  Generally  it is an important logic. But it should also be kept in mind that information useful to the public is given through government advertisements with the public money. Why shouldn't the good newspapers claim that money?  In that respect, the New Age is severely deprived. New Age has been downgraded to number 14 in the ranking of English newspapers. But many ministers do not even know the names of most of the remaining 13. I think this is intended to penalise the New Age for its objectivity. As a result, the newspaper's income decreases, resulting in the loss of the owner and journalists, as well as the newspaper as a whole. There is currently no environment for independent journalism in Bangladesh without taking three risks - life, honour and livelihood.

How would you evaluate Prothom Alo's success and failure as a news media?

As a newspaper Prothom Alo is commercially very successful. This is significant in these times. On the other hand, the big newspapers have big problems. As their news reaches many people, I can speculate, the diverse pressure is more intense on the editor and publisher of the newspaper. Prothom Alo is working with a lot for people withstanding all those pressures of government and state. But I want to see reflection of various democratic opinions more in the newspaper. I think this is not happening fully. But again, it is a matter of Prothom Alo’s editorial principle. So, it is not my criticism, only my desire.

Thank you.

Thank you, too.

