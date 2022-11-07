Facing culture of fear a big challenge for journalism: Nurul Kabir

Currently, the democratic scope required to express thoughts in a free and independent manner are being obstructed. This regime has created an environment of fear through political, legal and administrative systems. They have been able to control the news media and the freedom of expression of the citizens as much as possible. Under the circumstances, even if the editorial policy of a newspaper or media is fearless, it is very difficult to implement. We also see many attempts made to create financial obstacles. That may be either by increasing the price of paper or obstructing the flow of government and private sector advertisements.

During the emergency of 2007-08, there were no government advertisements for our newspaper while private companies also refrained from giving us advertisements for many days. I launched a weekly named 'Budbar' for two years. I had to spend about Tk 5 million, but got only Tk 26,000 from advertisements. Everyone had said that the newspaper was good, but they will not be able to do business if they advertised there. That prevails.

In such an environment, even a democratic-minded newspaper has to survived as a tame news outlet. There is no use of a snake surviving without its eyes and fangs. We have to face the challenge of providing people with news amid adversities placed by the government and the administration in front of us.

Moreover, a skilled workforce is a big problem in journalism. The habit of serious study by journalists has been ruined. How will journalists collect information from various sources of power and bring the powerful quarters under the accountability if they are not are not skilled and cannot ask sharp questions? At the same time, the courage of youth which is very vital for journalism, has diminished. The news media is also facing intellectual challenges as well. Ccourageous youths have decreased, but that was important for journalism. As a result the news media has to face a challenge.