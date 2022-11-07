Facing culture of fear a big challenge for journalism: Nurul Kabir

There are many laws regarding news media in Bangladesh. Which is the most dangerous one and why?
Directly there are scores of laws. But the Digital Security Act comes into discussion mostly as the gravest one. Every state has some strategic information that must be kept secret for the public welfare. We want that security. But let us look at reality. The people who could not secure the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank, those who were responsible for the glitch, were not arrested or interrogated. But the provisions of this law are often being used against the journalists. These are the results of an inherent undemocratic and arrogant mindset and activities of the lawmakers and administration of the ruling class of the country. There is no other way than having ethical stance and unity to face this law. I do not think negotiations with the government or giving some statements will be enough to salvage the news media of Bangladesh from such an undemocratic structure. This is generally related to the democratic transformation of the state.
The government has recently declared 29 establishments as critical information infrastructure. As protests were made, the government said the work of journalists would not be hindered. What do you think?
When a state and its administration think the citizens as stupid I feel insulted as a citizen. They did it through DSA where it is said journalists cannot enter several establishments. For example, I think the people should be informed who are loan defaulters of billions of taka. Rather than searching every bank one should go to Bangladesh Bank for the information. The government is saying, journalists are restricted there. I am saying that the door of many public organisations had been closed for journalists to collect public welfare related information even before framing rules under the DSA.
It is alleged the whole news media is run under self-censorship.
Let me give an example. I feel proud to say that there is no one compromising in the newspaper that I edit, no one writes there with the agenda of any certain political party. They never lacked in courage. But recently I notice a lack of courage in them. They know if they face any trouble for journalism, their editor will protect them at the cost of his life. But now they think before the news reaches the editor, any oppressive state agency can arrest them or any criminal ruling party activist can abduct. The editor cannot save them from the initial torture they will face. Such thoughts are logical. Such thinking emerged over the last 10 years. Even during the elected Awami regime of 2008 such thoughts did not exist within the newspersons. When a government does not ascend to power through a proper election with public participation, it has to survive through an oppressive system. Then the free and independent news media becomes an obstacle for them. So, the culture of fear is used.
Aren't the stakeholders also responsible for this plight of the media? We saw them registering protests even during the military regime. Now, why is that role not being played?
I often say, the freedom of newspapers is not only required for the news media or its workers. When any threat looms over the news media it affects the whole population. The people are deprived from important information. As a result, its stakeholders are not only media owners, news workers and journalists' unions. Readers, viewers, the democratic, political, social and cultural organisations and those who want democratic transformation of the society and state are also stakeholders.
As a result, protecting the commitment related to journalism and the news media, does not depend on us only. The people must understand, this is also their problem too.
As an editor how much freedom are you enjoying? Can you write fearlessly?
I can, as I am accustomed to taking risks. For this reason our newspaper is also harmed in many ways. Our owner also incurs losses. There is much talk about the importance of newspapers being commercially profitable and becoming free from the dependence of government advertisements. Generally it is an important logic. But it should also be kept in mind that information useful to the public is given through government advertisements with the public money. Why shouldn't the good newspapers claim that money? In that respect, the New Age is severely deprived. New Age has been downgraded to number 14 in the ranking of English newspapers. But many ministers do not even know the names of most of the remaining 13. I think this is intended to penalise the New Age for its objectivity. As a result, the newspaper's income decreases, resulting in the loss of the owner and journalists, as well as the newspaper as a whole. There is currently no environment for independent journalism in Bangladesh without taking three risks - life, honour and livelihood.
How would you evaluate Prothom Alo's success and failure as a news media?
As a newspaper Prothom Alo is commercially very successful. This is significant in these times. On the other hand, the big newspapers have big problems. As their news reaches many people, I can speculate, the diverse pressure is more intense on the editor and publisher of the newspaper. Prothom Alo is working with a lot for people withstanding all those pressures of government and state. But I want to see reflection of various democratic opinions more in the newspaper. I think this is not happening fully. But again, it is a matter of Prothom Alo’s editorial principle. So, it is not my criticism, only my desire.
Thank you.
Thank you, too.