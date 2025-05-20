'National Charter' will be drawn up on the basis on consensus

The recommendations made by the six commissions can be broadly divided into two categories. The political parties do not have significant differences over some of the recommendations and these can be enacted either through ordinance or administrative decision. In many cases, the commissions have even drafted the ordinances. The government is currently working towards the implementation of these.

Other recommendations, however, require constitutional amendments and the consent of the political parties for implementation. These far-reaching reforms include the establishment of an Upper House of parliament; limiting how many times an individual can serve as prime minister; ensuring that one person does not simultaneously hold the positions of prime minister, leader of the House, and party chief; establishing a balance of power between the president and the prime minister; appointment of the president; representation of women in parliament; ensuring the neutrality of constitutional bodies; formation of a caretaker government comprising non-partisan individuals; and certain constitutional amendments.

In order to build consensus around these extremely important recommendations, a consensus commission was later formed with the heads of the first six commissions, chaired by Professor Yunus himself.

The first phase of discussions between the national consensus commission and 33 political parties and alliances concluded yesterday. These cordial discussions revealed which recommendations the political parties agree on, disagree on, or partially support. The reasons behind their disagreements also came to light. Encouragingly, based on these discussions, several parties immediately changed their positions in favour of the proposed recommendations, while others assured the commission that they would discuss the proposals within their party forums and convey their final decisions later.