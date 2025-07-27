Keeping an open mind about the future

Conversations about career building in families often revolve around one or two options, such as medical and engineering. For decades, in our country, being a doctor or an engineer has been seen as a symbol of success. While these professions are important and can be rewarding if chosen for the right reasons, there are many other meaningful and exciting career paths as well. I truly believe that in order to prepare for the future, students must keep an open mind.



Growing up, I have always loved science and was drawn to STEM subjects. I have wanted to become a doctor for a while now, but I can also see myself as a researcher in nanotechnology or genetics. My interests expanded as I learned more, and I think that’s completely normal.

Fortunately for me, I have never been forced into any specific path. My family has been supportive enough to encourage me to do well in all my subjects and be open to different opportunities. The priority was always to have as many choices as possible. Whether I was learning something new about biology or reading random facts online, it shaped my interests and gave me a clearer picture of what I enjoy, which ultimately led me to decide what I wanted to do with my life when I grew up.