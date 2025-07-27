Opinion
Keeping an open mind about the future
Conversations about career building in families often revolve around one or two options, such as medical and engineering. For decades, in our country, being a doctor or an engineer has been seen as a symbol of success. While these professions are important and can be rewarding if chosen for the right reasons, there are many other meaningful and exciting career paths as well. I truly believe that in order to prepare for the future, students must keep an open mind.
Growing up, I have always loved science and was drawn to STEM subjects. I have wanted to become a doctor for a while now, but I can also see myself as a researcher in nanotechnology or genetics. My interests expanded as I learned more, and I think that’s completely normal.
Fortunately for me, I have never been forced into any specific path. My family has been supportive enough to encourage me to do well in all my subjects and be open to different opportunities. The priority was always to have as many choices as possible. Whether I was learning something new about biology or reading random facts online, it shaped my interests and gave me a clearer picture of what I enjoy, which ultimately led me to decide what I wanted to do with my life when I grew up.
Success today can come from many paths— whether it is technology, education, or creative industries. What students really need is encouragement and support. A simple question like ‘What excites you?’ can be more helpful than ‘Why not be a doctor?’
My school also played an important role in shaping my future. For me, taking different classes helped me discover my areas of strength and weaknesses, which helped me determine what path would be best for me. However, I believe schools can go a step further and provide career-focused programs, even for younger students, as it can allow them to understand the work environment and further solidify their interests.
True, it can be scary for someone so young not to know what they want to do with their life. But the truth is, most people figure it out along the way. Not having a clear plan does not mean you are a lost cause. It simply means that you are still figuring out what’s best for you. Being open-minded to different paths helps you prepare for a world that constantly keeps changing. It teaches you to stay curious and open to learning new things.
Parents want the best for their children. Out of fear of job security or social approval, they might put pressure on their children to choose certain careers. However, success today can come from many paths— whether it is technology, education, or creative industries. What students really need is encouragement and support. A simple question like ‘What excites you?’ can be more helpful than ‘Why not be a doctor?’
Even though I wanted a science-based career for myself, my parents prioritised performing well in all subjects to create a strong base. This left me with useful skills such as time management and problem-solving. It has also made me a more flexible person who is better prepared for whatever comes next.
Being open to different possibilities has helped me grow not only as a student but also as a person. The path I end up pursuing might be different from what I have planned now, but that’s perfectly okay. What matters most is having the freedom to explore and choose. In a world full of options, keeping an open mind is not a weakness, but a strength. Being named the valedictorian of my class reflects all that effort, not just being good at science.