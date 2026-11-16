Opinion
From patient-centered care to physician-enabled patient care
Throughout my experience in hospital management, I have observed an important relationship that is sometimes overlooked in healthcare management: while the patient is the ultimate recipient and beneficiary of healthcare services, the physician is one of the most critical professional stakeholders through whom the quality of patient care is delivered.
Hospitals traditionally emphasize the principle that “the patient is our customer.” This is absolutely correct from the perspective of patient experience, service quality, safety, satisfaction, and clinical outcomes. However, hospital management must also recognise that excellent patient care does not happen in isolation. It is delivered through a complex ecosystem involving physicians, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, administrators, support services, technology, infrastructure, and numerous operational processes.
Within this ecosystem, physicians occupy a particularly important position because they are directly involved in clinical decision-making, diagnosis, treatment planning, coordination of care, and communication with patients and their families.
Therefore, an important management principle can be stated as: “If we want to create an excellent patient experience, we must first create an environment in which physicians and healthcare professionals can deliver their best.”
A fundamental principle of hospital management can be expressed as: “Patient-centered care is the destination; physician enablement is one of the most important pathways to reach it.”
The physician as a critical internal customer
From a hospital management perspective, physicians can be viewed as critical internal customers or professional partners.
Their needs may include:
Appropriate clinical facilities and infrastructure
Availability of medicines, equipment, and diagnostic services
Reliable laboratory and imaging support
Competent nursing and allied healthcare teams
Efficient appointment and scheduling systems
Timely access to clinical information and medical records
Effective IT and hospital information systems
Appropriate administrative support
Clear clinical and operational protocols
Efficient billing and insurance processes
Professional respect and autonomy within appropriate governance
Timely communication and decision-making
Adequate support for emergencies and critical cases
Opportunities for professional development and academic activities
A safe, ethical, and professionally supportive working environment
When these requirements are systematically addressed, physicians are better positioned to concentrate on what they do best—providing safe, effective, compassionate, and evidence-based clinical care.
The Service Chain: Management → Physician → Patient
This creates an important service chain:
Effective Hospital Management ↓ Physician Enablement & Engagement ↓ Better Clinical Decision-Making & Care Delivery ↓ Better Patient Experience & Clinical Outcomes
In this model, hospital management's role is not simply to "manage the hospital." Its deeper responsibility is to remove barriers that prevent healthcare professionals from delivering excellent care.
A physician who has the right information, resources, support services, infrastructure, technology, and competent team can devote greater attention to the patient.
Conversely, when physicians constantly face operational problems—missing equipment, delayed investigations, inadequate nursing support, inefficient processes, poor communication, administrative obstacles, or unreliable systems—the consequences can eventually reach the patient.
Therefore, Patient-Centered Care Begins Behind the Patient
One of the most important lessons from hospital management is that patient-centered care is not created only at the patient's bedside.
It begins behind the scenes. It begins with:
Good Governance → Good Systems → Good Processes → Enabled Healthcare Professionals → Consistent Clinical Service → Excellent Patient Experience
The patient sees only the final part of this chain. Hospital management, however, must manage the entire chain.
The concept of "physician-enabled patient care"
The philosophy does not replace patient-centered care. Instead, it strengthens it.
The patient remains the ultimate focus of the hospital, while physicians and other healthcare professionals become critical enablers of that patient-centered mission.
This leads to a broader management equation:
Patient-Centered Care = Patient Focus + Physician Enablement + Teamwork + Process Excellence + Organisational Support
A three-level customer perspective
Hospital management can therefore consider three interconnected levels:
LEVEL 1 — The Patient The ultimate recipient and beneficiary of healthcare services.
LEVEL 2 — The Physician & Healthcare Professional The critical internal stakeholder who requires the right environment, resources, systems, and support to deliver quality care.
LEVEL 3 — Hospital Management The enabler that designs the systems, provides resources, removes barriers, establishes governance, and creates the environment in which healthcare professionals can perform effectively.
This produces a powerful principle: “Take care of the people who take care of the patients.”
And in a hospital, taking care of those who take care of patients means much more than employee welfare. It means providing them with the systems, resources, information, infrastructure, authority, support, and organisational environment necessary to perform their professional responsibilities effectively.
The ultimate objective
The ultimate objective is not to create a hospital where physicians are satisfied at the expense of patients. Nor is it to focus exclusively on patients while ignoring the professionals responsible for their care.
The objective is to create an integrated care ecosystem in which the interests of patients, physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and the organisation are aligned.
When hospital management understands and responds effectively to the legitimate professional needs of physicians, it creates the conditions for physicians to deliver better care.
And when physicians are enabled to deliver better care, patients receive better care.
Therefore, a fundamental principle of hospital management can be expressed as: “Patient-centered care is the destination; physician enablement is one of the most important pathways to reach it.”
This perspective shifts hospital management from simply asking: “What do our patients need?” to also asking: “What do our physicians and healthcare professionals need from us so that they can consistently provide what our patients need?”
That is where strategic hospital management, physician engagement, operational excellence, and patient experience come together.
* Md. Nawshad Pervez is Group Executive Director- Human Resources, United Group