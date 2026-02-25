A 21st Century education

With all new approaches to learning there also needs to be a foundation in traditional educational values, and the IB produces students who are both self-motivated and self-disciplined. One of the most daunting tasks of an IB student is self-management skills. Planned revision is not a formality, but a necessity in the IB.

These are but a few of the key elements which surround IB teaching practices, and many of the above ideas are not wholly unique; rather, they are a brief assortment of methods that students will soon encounter outside of the classroom in the increasingly high-stakes business world, and in their goals of becoming entrepreneurs, scientists, and academics.

We don’t know what opportunities the future holds, but with change comes the opportunity for reevaluating what is important, both within an education standard and beyond. In the 21st century classroom, the need to strengthen the core values and purpose of education is as vital as it has ever been.

The old models of teachers and schools filling students’ heads with textbook information have proven less than useful at creating lifelong learners who are willing to apply their skills and knowledge to yet undiscovered fields of inquiry that will create new knowledge and 21st century breakthroughs. For this reason, it is a great time to be an educator. It’s a great moment to invest in an education that prepares students not just for the next exam, but for life beyond the exam setting. Young learners will write the history of the 21st century in real time.

* Brandon Kruse is DP Coordinator & Head of English, International School Dhaka