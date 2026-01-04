Mahbubul Alam Majumdar weaves mathematic dreams

Time passed. Three or four years later, I was no longer that timid adolescent; I was an Olympian who had won two bronze medals and one silver for Bangladesh. During this period, working closely with Mahbub Sir, I rediscovered the human being Mahbubul Alam Majumdar. He entrusted me with training the next generation of mathematics camp students. It was then that I realised he never confined problem-solving to the blackboard alone. He had a much larger canvas in our minds. By removing our fear of mathematics, he instilled confidence in us.

He returned home with a dream. He left behind a secure academic career at prestigious universities in the United States and the United Kingdom to work with the youth of Bangladesh. His goal was not merely to send talented students abroad, though he did so for many, including me. His recommendation letters and personal encouragement played a crucial role in my admission to MIT, for which I remain eternally grateful. Yet he knew that not every talented Bangladeshi would have the chance to go to MIT. That is why he set out to build a world-class education system at home. It is along this path that he is now a professor at BRAC University.

He serves as a pro bono coach of the national Mathematics Olympiad team run under the initiative of Prothom Alo. It is due to his relentless efforts that Bangladesh is the only country outside India in South Asia to have won a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad. The quiet mathematics movement he has been leading since 2006 has today spread to all 64 districts of the country with the support of Prothom Alo. Thanks to the pipeline he built, children in even the most remote regions now dare to dream of victory in mathematics.