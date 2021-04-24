Lockdown gives educational institutions opportunity to prepare

There are some areas we have to focus from now on and it depends on collective efforts of government, non-government, corporates, communities and students to make the educational institutions ‘COVID sensible’ and smart to handle any such situation. I can highlight some of the recommendations mentioned to make the educational institutions ready for re-opening.

1. Vaccination for teachers and students: The government has also committed to offer vaccination for all those are engaged in education facilities, e.g. teachers, education authorities and older students. Now we have to assess how much progress we could make in this regard. At the same time, need to think about setting up screening facilities to track regular health status of students, teachers and other education officials.

2. Enabled classrooms to ensure physical distancing: We have to make proper planning of students in each class and to ease the way, rotation wise classes could be taken to avoid mass gatherings in the educational institutions.

3. Re-furbishing the washroom facilities: There is no argument about the importance of repairing, retrofitting of the existing washroom facilities of the educational institutions. In fact, there is no basic difference between a ‘public toilet’ and those of any educational institutions and the current pandemic re-emphasised the importance of having clean and healthy washroom facilities for all the educational institutions.

4. Investing more for blended approach of education: It is true that in the last one year, all ages of the students have some experience of on-line/virtual class facilities but time has come to rethink about the quality and effectiveness of the study curriculum. And we have to admit that virtual way of teaching became an integral part of our education systems and now to think how to make a smart way of blended education.

5. Innovating recreational items for students’ well-being at home and educational institutions: I would not suggest any statistics but cannot deny the mental well-being of the students as they could not meet their friends, missed playing together or even just spending time together. The education authorities should think about adding recreational items for students to enable them to share their feelings with their classmates or teachers in a positive way. It just requires insightful thinking to introduce something that would ensure students’ well-being.

6. Raising awareness through ‘geo-bubble' educational facilities: Education authorities should engage guardians, community and students in the process of making educational institutions safe and secured from virus outbreak. This should be a continuous process and corporates, civil society agencies and community could extend support to education facilities in this regard. Even when the government opens the educational institutions there would be anxiety and fear of physical attendance among the guardians and students.

7. Improved and safe transportation for the students: Public health experts identified two reasons for this current hike of virus in Bangladesh; one is over-populated market places and second one is the public transport. So, we have to start thinking now how would we ensure healthy and safe transportation of our students. It we fail to ensure proper transportation, then there would be chance of such virus spreading, ultimately resulting low turnout of students.