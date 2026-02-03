This draft law won’t serve the reform or development of education

Education is a vast and complex field. It encompasses multiple dimensions, sectors, and sub-sectors. For that reason, it is not possible to govern everything through a single law.

There are various institutions within the education sector, each governed by its own legislation. These laws exist for a reason and will continue to do so. They cannot all be replaced by one overarching statute.

What is actually required is a legal framework for the education system, one that provides overall direction and guiding principles for education policy.