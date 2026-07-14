From policy to protection: Bangladesh must enforce mandatory toy safety standards

Children deserve to grow up in an environment where their curiosity is encouraged, their creativity is nurtured, and their health is never compromised by the very products designed to bring them joy. Toys are far more than objects of entertainment. They are essential tools for learning, cognitive development, emotional growth, and social interaction. Yet for far too long, countless toys available in Bangladesh have posed hidden dangers to children's health due to the presence of toxic chemicals, particularly lead and other hazardous substances.

The Government of Bangladesh's decision to issue a gazette notification on 23 June this year introducing mandatory national safety standards for toys marks a historic milestone in the country's efforts to protect children from preventable environmental health risks. By bringing all locally manufactured and imported toys under the mandatory certification regime of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), Bangladesh has taken one of the most significant regulatory steps in recent decades toward ensuring children's right to safe products.