Opinion
From policy to protection: Bangladesh must enforce mandatory toy safety standards
Children deserve to grow up in an environment where their curiosity is encouraged, their creativity is nurtured, and their health is never compromised by the very products designed to bring them joy. Toys are far more than objects of entertainment. They are essential tools for learning, cognitive development, emotional growth, and social interaction. Yet for far too long, countless toys available in Bangladesh have posed hidden dangers to children's health due to the presence of toxic chemicals, particularly lead and other hazardous substances.
The Government of Bangladesh's decision to issue a gazette notification on 23 June this year introducing mandatory national safety standards for toys marks a historic milestone in the country's efforts to protect children from preventable environmental health risks. By bringing all locally manufactured and imported toys under the mandatory certification regime of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), Bangladesh has taken one of the most significant regulatory steps in recent decades toward ensuring children's right to safe products.
However, the gazette notification should not be viewed as the destination. It is only the beginning of a much larger journey. Regulations alone do not protect children. Effective implementation, strict enforcement, regular monitoring, and public awareness do.
The real success of this landmark decision will ultimately be judged not by what is written in the gazette, but by whether unsafe toys disappear from shops, markets, street vendors, and online platforms across Bangladesh.
This policy achievement did not emerge overnight. It is the result of more than a decade of sustained scientific research, evidence-based advocacy, and persistent engagement with policymakers by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO). In 2014, ESDO conducted Bangladesh's first-ever comprehensive study on lead in children's toys, revealing alarming levels of toxic lead in many products available in local markets. Follow-up studies in 2018 confirmed that the problem remained widespread despite increasing public concern. Most recently, ESDO's 2025 investigation again demonstrated that hazardous toys continued to circulate freely, exposing children to unnecessary and unacceptable risks.
These studies transformed what was once an invisible public health issue into a national policy priority. Scientific evidence became the foundation for regulatory reform. It also demonstrated how civil society organizations can play a constructive role in strengthening public policy through credible research rather than rhetoric.
Lead remains one of the most dangerous toxic substances affecting children worldwide. There is no known safe level of lead exposure. Even very small amounts can permanently damage a child's developing brain and nervous system. Exposure may reduce intelligence, impair attention span, affect learning ability, slow physical growth, and contribute to behavioral disorders. Because children's bodies absorb lead much more efficiently than adults', they are especially vulnerable.
Young children frequently place toys in their mouths, chew painted surfaces, or touch contaminated materials before eating. These normal childhood behaviors can become pathways for toxic exposure when products contain excessive concentrations of lead or other hazardous chemicals.
Unlike many diseases that develop later in life, the damage caused by lead exposure during early childhood is often irreversible. Once neurological injury occurs, medical treatment cannot fully restore lost cognitive potential. Prevention, therefore, remains the only effective strategy.
The new mandatory toy safety standards represent precisely that preventive approach. Instead of responding after children become victims, Bangladesh is now attempting to eliminate hazards before products reach families.
This shift reflects a broader understanding that environmental health is inseparable from child rights, public health, consumer protection, and sustainable development.
Yet regulations, however progressive, are meaningful only when implemented consistently.
Bangladesh has witnessed many instances where well-designed standards have struggled due to weak enforcement, insufficient laboratory capacity, inadequate inspections, informal markets, counterfeit certification, and limited consumer awareness. Toy safety must not become another example where strong laws coexist with weak implementation.
The responsibility now falls on every institution involved.
BSTI must establish a rigorous certification and surveillance system capable of evaluating both imported and locally manufactured toys against the newly adopted standards. Certification should be transparent, scientifically robust, and resistant to political or commercial influence.
Customs authorities must strengthen border inspections to prevent the import of unsafe toys lacking proper certification. With Bangladesh importing toys from numerous international markets, effective border control becomes the first line of defense.
Market surveillance must become regular rather than occasional. Regulatory authorities should conduct surprise inspections across wholesale markets, retail stores, shopping malls, roadside vendors, seasonal fairs, and rapidly expanding online marketplaces. Unsafe products should be immediately removed, and manufacturers or importers violating safety requirements should face meaningful legal consequences.
Laboratory capacity also deserves urgent investment. Reliable testing requires modern analytical equipment, internationally recognized methodologies, qualified technical personnel, and adequate financial resources. Without sufficient laboratory infrastructure, enforcement agencies cannot effectively distinguish compliant products from hazardous ones.
Equally important is coordination among government agencies. BSTI, the Ministry of Industries, the Ministry of Commerce, the National Board of Revenue, customs authorities, consumer rights agencies, local governments, and law enforcement institutions must work as an integrated system rather than isolated entities.
Parents also have a vital role to play.
Consumers often assume that toys available in markets have already been verified as safe. Unfortunately, this assumption has not always been justified. Public awareness campaigns should educate families about purchasing certified toys, checking safety labels, reporting suspicious products, and avoiding extremely cheap items of uncertain origin.
Schools, pediatricians, healthcare providers, child development centers, and community organizations can reinforce these messages. When consumers actively demand safer products, the marketplace responds.
Manufacturers likewise should view these new standards not as a burden but as an opportunity. Producing safer toys improves product quality, strengthens consumer confidence, enhances competitiveness, and opens access to international markets where safety requirements are increasingly stringent. Compliance should become a source of commercial advantage rather than regulatory obligation.
Responsible businesses have nothing to fear from higher standards. Instead, they benefit when unsafe competitors can no longer undercut prices by sacrificing children's health.
Bangladesh's decision also aligns with global efforts to reduce children's exposure to hazardous chemicals. Around the world, governments are strengthening regulations governing lead in paints, toys, school supplies, childcare products, and other consumer goods. Scientific understanding has advanced considerably over the past two decades, leaving little room for complacency regarding chemical safety.
The mandatory toy standards therefore place Bangladesh among countries recognizing that children's health must receive the highest level of regulatory protection.
This achievement also carries broader implications for national chemical management.
If Bangladesh can successfully implement mandatory safety standards for toys, similar regulatory approaches can gradually expand to children's stationery, school supplies, art materials, childcare products, furniture, cosmetics, and numerous other consumer products that may contain hazardous chemicals.
Children encounter dozens of products every day. Their cumulative exposure depends not on one item but on the combined safety of everything surrounding them.
The toy standards therefore represent an important building block toward a more comprehensive national chemical safety framework.
Investment in children's health also makes strong economic sense.
Studies conducted globally have repeatedly demonstrated that preventing lead exposure generates enormous long-term economic benefits through improved educational achievement, higher productivity, lower healthcare costs, reduced crime, and increased lifetime earnings. Every child protected from toxic exposure represents not only a healthier individual but also a stronger contributor to national development.
Countries cannot achieve sustainable economic growth while allowing preventable environmental hazards to undermine children's intellectual development.
Bangladesh aspires to become a knowledge-based, innovation-driven, upper-middle-income economy. Such ambitions require protecting the cognitive potential of every child from the earliest stages of life.
No nation can afford to waste human capital through entirely preventable chemical exposures.
This milestone also demonstrates the importance of evidence-based policymaking. The government's decision reflects how scientific research, persistent advocacy, responsible media coverage, and constructive dialogue between civil society and public institutions can produce meaningful public policy reforms. It offers an encouraging example for addressing other environmental health challenges facing Bangladesh.
Still, the work is far from finished.
Protecting children from hazardous chemicals is not merely a regulatory obligation. It is an investment in the nation's future, a commitment to public health, and a promise that every child in Bangladesh deserves a safe, healthy, and secure start in life.
Implementation must be accompanied by regular compliance monitoring, periodic revision of standards to reflect scientific advances, transparent publication of testing results, independent market surveillance, and continuous stakeholder engagement. Enforcement should remain consistent regardless of political changes or commercial pressure.
The greatest danger now is complacency.
A gazette notification alone will not remove hazardous toys already circulating in markets. It will not automatically change manufacturing practices. It will not independently inspect thousands of retail outlets. Nor will it guarantee that every imported shipment meets safety requirements.
Only determined implementation can accomplish those goals.
Every unsafe toy removed from the market represents a child protected from lifelong neurological damage. Every certified toy sold represents a parent's confidence restored. Every responsible manufacturer rewarded for compliance strengthens the integrity of the marketplace.
Bangladesh has taken a courageous and commendable policy decision. The nation must now demonstrate equal commitment in translating policy into protection.
Children cannot choose the products adults manufacture, import, regulate, or purchase on their behalf. Society therefore carries both a moral and legal responsibility to ensure that every toy placed in a child's hands is safe.
Future generations will not remember the date a regulation was published. They will remember whether it genuinely protected their health.
The mandatory toy safety standards provide Bangladesh with an unprecedented opportunity to prevent avoidable harm before it occurs. This opportunity must not be lost through weak implementation or inconsistent enforcement.
Protecting children from hazardous chemicals is not merely a regulatory obligation. It is an investment in the nation's future, a commitment to public health, and a promise that every child in Bangladesh deserves a safe, healthy, and secure start in life.
* Dr. Shahriar Hossain is an environmental scientist, journalist, and Social Justice advocate, involved in the UNFCC, BRS Conventions, Global Framework on Chemicals and Plastic Treaty negotiations. Contact: [email protected]