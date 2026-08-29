Hidden hunger and the role of fortified foods in child nutrition

Bangladesh has made significant progress in improving child health over the last two decades, yet childhood malnutrition remains a serious challenge. According to UNICEF data, around 28 per cent of children under five are “stunted”, meaning they are too short for their age due to long-term inadequate nutrition. About 10 per cent suffer from “wasting”, which means they are excessively thin for their height and is an important indicator of acute malnutrition.

These conditions are more than just numbers on a growth chart. Long-term malnutrition can affect a child’s physical growth, weaken the immune system, interfere with brain development and learning and ultimately influence their future ability to study, work and thrive.

At first glance, malnutrition may seem like a problem caused simply by not having enough food. But the reality is often more complicated. Many children may eat regular meals every day and still fail to receive enough of the vitamins and minerals their bodies need. This is known as “hidden hunger”, a condition in which a person consumes enough calories but does not get enough essential nutrients.