Is Pakistan Israel’s next target?

Three days before the joint attack on Iran by Washington and Tel Aviv, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel. Soon after he returned, the war began; at the same time, new speculation and anxiety emerged internationally regarding Pakistan. The concern is that if nuclear capability made Muslim-majority Iran a target of Zionist hostility, Pakistan could face the same anger. Especially as ties between India and Israel deepen steadily, a distant warning seems to loom for Islamabad.

At a time when Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu are widely condemned around the world for the brutality of the Gaza killings, India’s prime minister walked the red carpet in that country. The visit was not only a disregard for global opinion but also an effort to strengthen practical cooperation against Pakistan. Ahead of Modi’s visit, Netanyahu made it clear that Tel Aviv wanted to build a new axis including India, Greece and Cyprus. He said like against ‘Shia axis,’ they will strike against the ‘Sunni axis’ as well.”

Although he did not name any country directly, the statement has created anxiety in South Asia. For some time, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been exploring a military partnership involving Pakistan. According to Netanyahu’s interpretation, that could represent a “Sunni axis”.